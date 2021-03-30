Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Helsinki  >  Metso Outotec Oyj    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metso Outotec Oyj : and BIA Group expand distribution partnership to Africa

03/30/2021 | 04:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press ReleaseMarch 30, 2021
Metso Outotec and BIA Group expand distribution partnership to Africa

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on March 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec and its distribution partner BIA Group have signed a contract to expand their aggregates distribution coverage to Africa. Starting in March 2021, Metso Outotec's stationary and mobile equipment, spare and wear parts coupled with BIA's technical expertise and local presence will be available for aggregates customers in West and Central Africa.

The two companies have successfully partnered in the Benelux region since 1930. The decision to expand the long-lasting partnership to Africa was driven by shared ambition to reach and serve customers in the region better than ever before. Enhancing both companies' offering, Metso Outotec and BIA put themselves in an unrivalled position now able to offer a complete product portfolio with the highest possible services levels.

With the dynamic nature of the African markets driven by both GDP and population growth and large construction projects impacting positively the aggregate demand, Metso Outotec and BIA have high expectations on the possibilities provided by the expansion.

'This expansion of our distribution partnership with BIA enables us to reach out to new territories, where we were not present earlier,' explains Olli-Pekka Oksanen, Senior Vice President, Global Distribution Management at Metso Outotec. 'With the agreement, we provide equipment, parts and support for customers in new areas. Whether the customer is looking for a full stationary plant or a single mobile equipment, we can offer them all - with the desired support level. Our portfolio covers the needs of different types of customers and applications and meets the local requirements and standards.' He concludes: 'We are happy to be able to utilize the opportunities in the region in collaboration with BIA.'

'This distribution agreement extension for West and Central Africa demonstrates the willingness of BIA and Metso Outotec to strengthen their historical partnership that started over 90 years ago with Nordberg for Belgium,' says Vincent Bia, the CEO of BIA Group. 'Since then, both companies have continuously developed their products and services to gain an unrivalled expertise that serves both the aggregates and mining customers. We are confident that BIA's market knowledge and local presence together with Metso Outotec's solutions and technologies will form complementary assets to meet the ever-growing customer needs.'

Further information, please contact:

Karima Dargaud, Head of Aftermarket Sales EMEA, Distributor Management Office, Metso Outotec, tel. +33 631 522 413, karima.dargaud(at)mogroup.com

Carlos Padin, Head of Capital Equipment Sales EMEA Hub South, Distributor Management Office, Metso Outotec, tel. +33 607 272 002, carlos.padin(at)mogroup.com

Aymeric Manteca, Group Marketing Manager, BIA Group, tel. +32 470 660 752, aymeric.manteca(at)biagroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. We ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2020 were about EUR 3.9 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Downloads
Name
Metso Outotec and BIA Group expand distribution partnership to Africa French translation Download

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 08:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
04:08aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ  : and BIA Group expand distribution partnership to Africa
PU
03/29METSO OUTOTEC OYJ  : delivers technology to copper electro refinery in China
PU
03/25ROXGOLD  : Awards Preferred Contractor Status to Lycopodium for Seguela Project
MT
03/24METSO OUTOTEC OYJ  : advances a sustainable innovation legacy with the launch of..
PU
03/22METSO OUTOTEC OYJ  : receives order for a mine conveyor system in South America
PU
03/18Metso Outotec to deliver energy-efficient comminution technology to Cote Gold..
AQ
03/18METSO OUTOTEC CORPORATION  : - Metso Outotec's Annual Report for 2020 has been p..
AQ
03/18METSO OUTOTEC OYJ  : to deliver energy-efficient comminution technology to Côté ..
PU
03/17METSO OUTOTEC OYJ  : Annual Report for 2020 has been published
AQ
03/16METSO OUTOTEC OYJ  : introduces Planet Positive, an all-encompassing approach to..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 317 M 5 066 M 5 066 M
Net income 2021 324 M 381 M 381 M
Net Debt 2021 747 M 876 M 876 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 7 788 M 9 162 M 9 138 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 15 466
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 10,20 €
Last Close Price 9,41 €
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Percy Henrik Mikael Lilius Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Vice Chairman
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ15.05%9 199
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD11.75%5 373
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO., LTD.3.40%2 299
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S2.36%1 988
NICHIAS CORPORATION13.25%1 723
TAIKISHA LTD.14.84%914
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ