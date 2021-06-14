Log in
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
Metso Outotec Oyj : and Power Ram sign distribution contract for Malaysia and Singapore

06/14/2021 | 01:35am EDT
Product newsJune 14, 2021
Metso Outotec and Power Ram sign distribution contract for Malaysia and Singapore

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on June 14, 2021, at 08:30 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec and Power Ram Sdn Bhd have signed a distribution contract which covers Metso Outotec's aggregate crushing and screening equipment and related parts and support. As of June 2021, Power Ram will sell and rent Metso Outotec's mobile and stationary crushers and screens, provide spare parts, crusher wear parts and screening media as well as technical support and maintenance services for aggregate producers and contractors in Malaysia and Singapore.

Metso Outotec has a large installed base in the countries which has developed over the years. The companies seek to improve the support and availability of equipment to existing customers, while reaching out to new customers especially in the contracting sector.

'With the new partnership we will have a stronger local presence, which allows us to service our existing customers and support them through the continued lifecycle of their equipment more efficiently,' says Shaun Fanning, Vice President, Aggregates in Metso Outotec in Asia Pacific. 'Availability of equipment and fast and easy access to service is very important for aggregate producers and contractors. We are very pleased to be able to combine our premium brand offering with Power Ram's local expertise for the benefit of the customers.'

'Power Ram's business philosophy has always been to enhance our performance by utilizing resources, know-how and experience,' says Ky Kok, Director in Power Ram. 'Partnership with Metso Outotec suits very well our philosophy. Our aim is to focus and support the parts and service support for the existing customers, explore new opportunities and maintain Metso Outotec presence in Malaysia and Singapore,' he concludes. Power Ram supplies construction equipment and aftermarket services to construction customers including quarries and mines, as well as undertaking earth and rock excavation projects. Their head office is in Selangor Darul Ehsan and aftermarket division including warehouse in Kuala Lumpur. The company employees 45 persons.

Further information, please contact:

Shaun Fanning, Vice President, Distribution Asia Pacific, Metso Outotec, tel. +61 467 781 663, email: shaun.fanning(at)mogroup.com

Ky Kok, Director, Power Ram Sdn Bhd, tel. +60 123 275 502, email: kykok(at)powerram.my

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. We ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and itssales for 2020 were about EUR 3.9 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 05:34:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
