Metso Outotec Oyj : and Power Ram sign distribution contract for Malaysia and Singapore

Metso Outotec and Power Ram Sdn Bhd have signed a distribution contract which covers Metso Outotec's aggregate crushing and screening equipment and related parts and support. As of June 2021, Power Ram will sell and rent Metso Outotec's mobile and stationary crushers and screens, provide spare parts, crusher wear parts and screening media as well as technical support and maintenance services for aggregate producers and contractors in Malaysia and Singapore.



Metso Outotec has a large installed base in the countries which has developed over the years. The companies seek to improve the support and availability of equipment to existing customers, while reaching out to new customers especially in the contracting sector.



'With the new partnership we will have a stronger local presence, which allows us to service our existing customers and support them through the continued lifecycle of their equipment more efficiently,' says Shaun Fanning, Vice President, Aggregates in Metso Outotec in Asia Pacific. 'Availability of equipment and fast and easy access to service is very important for aggregate producers and contractors. We are very pleased to be able to combine our premium brand offering with Power Ram's local expertise for the benefit of the customers.'



'Power Ram's business philosophy has always been to enhance our performance by utilizing resources, know-how and experience,' says Ky Kok, Director in Power Ram. 'Partnership with Metso Outotec suits very well our philosophy. Our aim is to focus and support the parts and service support for the existing customers, explore new opportunities and maintain Metso Outotec presence in Malaysia and Singapore,' he concludes. Power Ram supplies construction equipment and aftermarket services to construction customers including quarries and mines, as well as undertaking earth and rock excavation projects. Their head office is in Selangor Darul Ehsan and aftermarket division including warehouse in Kuala Lumpur. The company employees 45 persons.

