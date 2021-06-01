Metso Outotec Oyj : awarded 4 pelletizing plant order in China within a year

Press Release June 1, 2021

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on June 1, 2021, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec has signed yet another contract on the delivery of environmentally sound pelletizing technology with Beijing Shougang International Engineering Technology Co, Ltd. (BSIET). The greenfield iron ore pelletizing plant to be located in Qingdao, in the Shandong Province, will be operated by Qingdao Bangtuo New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. The order value is not disclosed. The contract has been booked into Metals' Q2/2021 orders received.

'Plant reliability and sustainable performance are key for all new pelletizing plants being built in China. Metso Outotec's technology has proven its excellence in several plants already, making it a good option for leading-edge pellet plants. Fast delivery time is also important. For example, the Bangtuo project will be completed within 17 months, including all steps from engineering to commissioning,' says Mr. Li, General Manager of BSIET's Metallurgy Division.

Metso Outotec's scope of delivery covers the engineering and design of the indurating system, engineering of the process gas fan system, supply of proprietary equipment, instrumentation and control systems, as well as supervisory services and technical training. The Qingdao Bangtuo plant targets annual production of 4 million tons of pellets. Production is expected to start in 2022.

'We'd like to take this opportunity to thank BSIET and our customers in China for their trust in Metso Outotec's sustainable technology. This is the fourth pellet plant order in China we've received within 10 months, doubling our local pellet plant reference base from the four in operation amounting to almost 15 million tons of annual capacity to be built within the next two years,' says Attaul H. Ahmad, Vice President, Ferrous & Heat Transfer business line at Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec's traveling grate technology used in the pelletizing plants ensures high performance and quality while significantly decreasing energy consumption and emissions.

