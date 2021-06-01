Log in
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
Metso Outotec Oyj : awarded 4 pelletizing plant order in China within a year

06/01/2021
Press ReleaseJune 1, 2021
Metso Outotec awarded 4th pelletizing plant order in China within a year

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on June 1, 2021, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec has signed yet another contract on the delivery of environmentally sound pelletizing technology with Beijing Shougang International Engineering Technology Co, Ltd. (BSIET). The greenfield iron ore pelletizing plant to be located in Qingdao, in the Shandong Province, will be operated by Qingdao Bangtuo New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. The order value is not disclosed. The contract has been booked into Metals' Q2/2021 orders received.

'Plant reliability and sustainable performance are key for all new pelletizing plants being built in China. Metso Outotec's technology has proven its excellence in several plants already, making it a good option for leading-edge pellet plants. Fast delivery time is also important. For example, the Bangtuo project will be completed within 17 months, including all steps from engineering to commissioning,' says Mr. Li, General Manager of BSIET's Metallurgy Division.

Metso Outotec's scope of delivery covers the engineering and design of the indurating system, engineering of the process gas fan system, supply of proprietary equipment, instrumentation and control systems, as well as supervisory services and technical training. The Qingdao Bangtuo plant targets annual production of 4 million tons of pellets. Production is expected to start in 2022.

'We'd like to take this opportunity to thank BSIET and our customers in China for their trust in Metso Outotec's sustainable technology. This is the fourth pellet plant order in China we've received within 10 months, doubling our local pellet plant reference base from the four in operation amounting to almost 15 million tons of annual capacity to be built within the next two years,' says Attaul H. Ahmad, Vice President, Ferrous & Heat Transfer business line at Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec's traveling grate technology used in the pelletizing plants ensures high performance and quality while significantly decreasing energy consumption and emissions.

Discover more about our traveling grate pelletizing technology on our website.

Further information, please contact:

Matthias Gabriel, Director, Ferrous Product Group Metso Outotec, tel. +49617 1969 3280, email: matthias.gabriel(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. We ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and itssales for 2020 were about EUR 3.9 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 06:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
