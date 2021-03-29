Metso Outotec Oyj : delivers technology to copper electro refinery in China

Log in
03/29/2021 | 02:10am EDT
Press ReleaseMarch 29, 2021
Metso Outotec delivers technology to copper electro refinery in China

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on March 29, 2021, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec has won an order from a Chinese copper producer to deliver tankhouse material handling equipment for the expansion of a copper electro refinery in China. The order value, which has been booked in Metals Q1/2021 orders received, is not disclosed.

'Demand for high-quality copper is increasing fast. Our customer is committed to high quality and plant efficiency and is looking for a significant increase in production through the expansion,' says Mikko Rantaharju, Head of the Hydrometallurgy business line at Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec is a leading tankhouse technology supplier for copper refineries. The offering covers key equipment based on proprietary technology, as well as basic engineering, digital solutions and services.

Learn more about Metso Outotec's offering for copper refining on mogroup.com.

Further information, please contact:

Mikko Rantaharju, Vice President, Hydrometallurgy, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 529 2849, email: mikko.rantaharju(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. We ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and itssales for 2020 were about EUR 3.9 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 06:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
