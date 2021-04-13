Log in
Metso Outotec Oyj : to publish its Interim Review for January-March 2021 on Friday, April 23, 2021

04/13/2021
Press ReleaseApril 13, 2021
Metso Outotec to publish its Interim Review for January-March 2021 on Friday, April 23, 2021

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on April 13, 2021, at 9:15 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec's Interim Review for January-March 2021 will be published on Friday, April 23, 2021 at about 9:00 a.m. EEST and can be found on the Metso Outotec website.

Metso Outotec's President and CEO Pekka Vauramo and CFO Eeva Sipilä will present the results in an audiocast and a conference call for analysts and investors on the same day at 12:30 p.m. EEST.

The audiocast can be followedat the company's website. A recording and a transcript will be available at the same webpage after the event has finished.

Conference call participants are requested to dial in five minutes before the event on:
United States: +1 631 913 1422
other countries: +44 333 300 0804

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 14437477#

Further information, please contact:
Juha Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Metso Outotec Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3253, email: juha.rouhiainen(a)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. We ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and itssales for 2020 were about EUR 3.9 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 06:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 328 M 5 148 M 5 148 M
Net income 2021 322 M 383 M 383 M
Net Debt 2021 755 M 898 M 898 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 7 893 M 9 403 M 9 390 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 15 466
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 10,66 €
Last Close Price 9,53 €
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Percy Henrik Mikael Lilius Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Vice Chairman
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ16.60%9 403
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD15.33%5 101
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO., LTD.4.53%2 415
NICHIAS CORPORATION14.64%1 704
TAIKISHA LTD.15.58%975
TOYO ENGINEERING CORPORATION85.47%403
