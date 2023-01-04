Advanced search
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:04 2023-01-04 am EST
9.787 EUR   +0.98%
02:41aMetso Outotec Wins Life Cycle Services Contract For HIGmill Fine Grinding Units
MT
02:08aMetso Outotec Oyj : receives a three-year Life Cycle Services contract covering ten HIGmills ™
PU
2022Metso Outotec to deliver two pyro processing lines to Albemarle Lithium's Kemerton plant in Australia
AQ
Metso Outotec Oyj : receives a three-year Life Cycle Services contract covering ten HIGmills ™

01/04/2023 | 02:08am EST
Press ReleaseJanuary 4, 2023
Metso Outotec receives a three-year Life Cycle Services contract covering ten HIGmills ™

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on January 4, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. EET

Metso Outotec has signed a three-year Life Cycle Services (LCS) contract for the service of ten Metso Outotec supplied HIGmill™fine grinding units to a mining customer in Asia Pacific. The purpose of this agreementis to maximize production and increase uptime by improving the performance of the wear parts using Metso Outotec's proprietary technology, services, and technical expertise. Metso Outotec will provide spares and wears for the HIGmills™. Other elements of the agreement are process optimization, repair services, as well as a service exchange program for spare and wear parts management.

The contract is a performance-based service agreement, and it is one of the largest Life Cycle Services orders received by Metso Outotec. The value of the order is not disclosed, the first part of the contract has been booked in Minerals' 2022 fourth-quarter orders received.

"We are extremely glad that our customer shows this confidence and appreciation in our expertise and end-to-end knowledge in sustainable fine grinding solutions and services. Metso Outotec is continuously developing its service capabilities for the customer's benefit. The latest investment in the Asia Pacific area is our Karratha, Western Australia facility which will be our biggest service center globally. The center will be operational during the fourth quarter of 2023, and it further strengthens Metso Outotec's presence in the region", says Sami Takaluoma, President, Services business area, Metso Outotec.

"We provide customers with reliable technology to exceed their specific requirements. By utilizing the OEM spares and wears and Metso Outotec's service expertise, customers will be able to expand their production in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible way," says Jonathan Allen, Senior Vice President, Grinding, Bulk and Pyro business line, Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec offers a wide portfolio of stirred mill technologies and supporting services for fine and ultrafine grinding in secondary, tertiary, and regrind applications. The stirred mill portfolio includes the Vertimill®, the Metso Outotec HIGmill™ grinding mill, and the SMDStirred Media Detritor, allowing the customers to select the best mill type for any stirred milling application. Metso Outotec HIGmill™ is an advanced and energy-efficient fine and ultra-fine grinding solution that relies on proven technology.

Metso Outotec provides comprehensive Life Cycle Services programs for its customers. We support customers in ensuring safety and environmental performance, improving reliability and production for resource efficiency, as well as optimizing total cost of ownership. Read more about Life Cycle Services for mining customers on our website.

Further information, please contact:

Annami Toukoniitty, Senior Vice President, Integrated Service Solutions, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: annami.toukoniitty(at)mogroup.com

Stuart Sneyd, President, Asia Pacific market area, Metso Outotec, tel. + 61 8 9420 5500, email: stuart.sneyd(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Attachments

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 07:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 290 M 5 579 M 5 579 M
Net income 2022 337 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2022 659 M 695 M 695 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,0x
Yield 2022 2,93%
Capitalization 8 002 M 8 440 M 8 440 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 16 277
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 9,69 €
Average target price 10,09 €
Spread / Average Target 4,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kari Henrik Stadigh Chairman
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Independent Director
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ0.83%8 440
PACCAR, INC.0.00%34 231
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG2.16%25 667
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.0.31%21 647
EPIROC AB (PUBL)3.00%21 471
KOMATSU LTD.0.00%20 801