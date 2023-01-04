Metso Outotec Oyj : receives a three-year Life Cycle Services contract covering ten HIGmills ™

Press Release January 4, 2023

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on January 4, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. EET

Metso Outotec has signed a three-year Life Cycle Services (LCS) contract for the service of ten Metso Outotec supplied HIGmill™fine grinding units to a mining customer in Asia Pacific. The purpose of this agreementis to maximize production and increase uptime by improving the performance of the wear parts using Metso Outotec's proprietary technology, services, and technical expertise. Metso Outotec will provide spares and wears for the HIGmills™. Other elements of the agreement are process optimization, repair services, as well as a service exchange program for spare and wear parts management.

The contract is a performance-based service agreement, and it is one of the largest Life Cycle Services orders received by Metso Outotec. The value of the order is not disclosed, the first part of the contract has been booked in Minerals' 2022 fourth-quarter orders received.

"W e are extremely glad that our customer shows this confidence and appreciation in our expertise and end-to-end knowledge in sustainable fine grinding solutions and services. Metso Outotec is continuously developing its service capabilities for the customer's benefit. The latest investment in the Asia Pacific area is our Karratha, Western Australia facility which will be our biggest service center globally. The center will be operational during the fourth quarter of 2023, and it further strengthens Metso Outotec's presence in the region", says Sami Takaluoma, President, Services business area, Metso Outotec.

"We provide customers with reliable technology to exceed their specific requirements. By utilizing the OEM spares and wears and Metso Outotec's service expertise, customers will be able to expand their production in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible way," says Jonathan Allen, Senior Vice President, Grinding, Bulk and Pyro business line, Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec offers a wide portfolio of stirred mill technologies and supporting services for fine and ultrafine grinding in secondary, tertiary, and regrind applications. The stirred mill portfolio includes the Vertimill®, the Metso Outotec HIGmill™ grinding mill, and the SMDStirred Media Detritor, allowing the customers to select the best mill type for any stirred milling application. Metso Outotec HIGmill™ is an advanced and energy-efficient fine and ultra-fine grinding solution that relies on proven technology.

Metso Outotec provides comprehensive Life Cycle Services programs for its customers. We support customers in ensuring safety and environmental performance, improving reliability and production for resource efficiency, as well as optimizing total cost of ownership. Read more about Life Cycle Services for mining customers on our website.

