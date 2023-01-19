Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metso Outotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:48 2023-01-19 am EST
10.19 EUR   -2.91%
02:11pMetso Outotec Oyj : restructures its screening media production in North and Central America to increase supply and delivery capabilities
PU
08:47aMetso Outotec signs MOU with Ma'aden for developing sustainable phosphogypsum processing
AQ
01/18Metso Outotec, thyssenkrupp Uhde to Develop Sustainability Improvement Concept for Ma'aden's Phosphate Operations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metso Outotec Oyj : restructures its screening media production in North and Central America to increase supply and delivery capabilities

01/19/2023 | 02:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press ReleaseJanuary 19, 2023
Metso Outotec restructures its screening media production in North and Central America to increase supply and delivery capabilities

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on January 19, 2023, at 9 p.m. EET

Metso Outotec is developing its global supply chain operations by reorganizing its screening media production in North and Central America. The company invests in new screening media production capacity in Irapuato, Mexico, which is planned to significantly increase supply and delivery capabilities for mining and aggregates customers in the region. As a part of the reorganization, the company has decided to discontinue its screening media operations in Warrenton, Missouri in the United States.

The new factory in Mexico will start operations gradually during the first half of 2023. Once fully operational during the third quarter, the total production capacity is planned to double by 2024 from the current level.

"We will serve customers with shorter lead times and faster deliveries by utilizing a production site optimized for screening media products. The new factory is located close to our rubber and Poly-Met factory in Irapuato, and it further strengthens Mexico's position as a center of expertise for producing high-quality consumables," says Heikki Metsälä, President, Consumables business area.

The new screening media center is expected to employ around 46 people. Today, Metso Outotec has approx. 370 employees in its rubber and Poly-Met operations in Mexico. In 2022, Metso Outotec announced that it invests in establishing its first polymer filter plate production unit in Mexico.

The screening media production in Warrenton will be ramped down by the end of 2023. The closure is expected to affect approximately 40 employees in total.

"Our global supply footprint is under continuous development to ensure sustainable and profitable growth and to serve our customers' growing needs. Closing a factory is a hard but necessary decision to make. We will support our employees throughout the transition," Heikki Metsälä continues.

For further information, please contact:

Jouni Mähönen, Vice President, Screening business line, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 142, email: jouni.mahonen(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5 °C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries, and its sales for 2021 were around EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Attachments

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2023 19:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
02:11pMetso Outotec Oyj : restructures its screening media production in North and Central Ameri..
PU
08:47aMetso Outotec signs MOU with Ma'aden for developing sustainable phosphogypsum processin..
AQ
01/18Metso Outotec, thyssenkrupp Uhde to Develop Sustainability Improvement Concept for Ma'a..
MT
01/18Metso Outotec Oyj : signs MOU with Ma'aden for developing sustainable phosphogypsum proces..
PU
01/17Metso Outotec's Geminex digital twin and a joint project with Codelco Gabriela Mistral ..
AQ
01/17Metso Outotec Inaugurates New Engineering Facility in India
MT
01/16Metso Outotec Corporation's Press Re : 00 a.m. EET
AQ
01/13Metso Outotec Oyj : McHales Plant Sales LTD UK and Metso Outotec expand their distributor ..
PU
01/10Metso Outotec to supply copper solvent extraction and electrowinning technology to Nort..
AQ
01/09Metso Outotec to Supply Copper Recovery Technology to North American Project
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 328 M 5 764 M 5 764 M
Net income 2022 331 M 358 M 358 M
Net Debt 2022 662 M 716 M 716 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 8 665 M 9 352 M 9 374 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 16 277
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10,50 €
Average target price 10,60 €
Spread / Average Target 1,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kari Henrik Stadigh Chairman
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Independent Director
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ9.19%9 374
PACCAR, INC.2.67%34 686
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG2.28%26 356
EPIROC AB (PUBL)12.40%23 896
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.6.35%22 951
KOMATSU LTD.4.62%22 159