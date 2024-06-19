Press release June 19, 2024

Hindalco Industries Limited, a global leader in aluminum and copper, and a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, has awarded Metso an order for the delivery of a large integrated electronic waste recycling process to be built nearby their Birla copper unit in Pakhajan, in the State of Gujarat in India. The greenfield facility, which will be the first of its kind in India, is planned to produce 50kt of low-carbon copper annually. The majority of the order value, which is not disclosed, is booked in the Minerals segment's second-quarter 2024 orders received.

The Metso scope of delivery consists of three KaldoTM furnaces, an anode furnace and an anode casting shop, gas cleaning, and supporting equipment. Metso will also deliver basic engineering for the plant. The new facility is expected to be built and commissioned within two years.

"We are excited and honored to have been trusted with this order. Hindalco is the world's second largest copper rod player and India's largest copper manufacturer. The Planet Positive process to be delivered by Metso is energy-efficient and allows high metal recoveries. It also conforms to tight emission controls with zero liquid discharge," explains Jyrki Makkonen, Vice President, Smelting at Metso.

Metso's Outotec® eScrap solutions unlock the value of Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) using Metso's proven smelting, refining, hydrometallurgy, and gas-cleaning technologies. Currently, Metso is collaborating with several customers on electronic waste recycling solutions in the testing, piloting, basic engineering, and delivery phases.

