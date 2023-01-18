Metso Outotec Oyj : signs MOU with Ma'aden for developing sustainable phosphogypsum processing

Press Release January 18, 2023

Metso Outotec and thyssenkrupp Uhde have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ma'aden in Saudi Arabia for developing a novel circular concept to improve the sustainability of Ma'aden's phosphate operations.

The aim is to design a groundbreaking integrated complex for processing of phosphogypsum, a waste by-product from phosphoric acid production, toreduce the amount of solid waste and allow the capture of CO2 emissions. The new circular process will be incorporated into Ma'aden's phosphate operations to support the company in achieving their ambitious sustainability goals aligned with the Kingdom's objectives.

"We are honored to be part of this unique initiative. Decarbonization and circularityare relevant for all industries, and the new concept to be developed for phosphogypsum processing will be a major step forward in the fertilizer industry, contributing to efforts limiting global warming,"comments Hannes Storch, Vice President for Metals and Chemicals Processing at Metso Outotec.

For the development of this process, Metso Outotec'sextensive know-how and experience in the field of fluid bed and sulfuric acid solutions will be used.

