    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
02:35:26 2023-01-18 am EST
10.24 EUR   +0.18%
01/17Metso Outotec's Geminex digital twin and a joint project with Codelco Gabriela Mistral voted winners of the Mining Magazine 2022 Awards
AQ
01/17Metso Outotec Inaugurates New Engineering Facility in India
MT
01/16Metso Outotec Corporation's Press Release On January 13, 2023, At 09 : 00 a.m. EET
AQ
Metso Outotec Oyj : signs MOU with Ma'aden for developing sustainable phosphogypsum processing

01/18/2023 | 02:20am EST
Press ReleaseJanuary 18, 2023
Metso Outotec signs MOU with Ma'aden for developing sustainable phosphogypsum processing

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on January 18, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. EET

Metso Outotec and thyssenkrupp Uhde have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ma'aden in Saudi Arabia for developing a novel circular concept to improve the sustainability of Ma'aden's phosphate operations.

The aim is to design a groundbreaking integrated complex for processing of phosphogypsum, a waste by-product from phosphoric acid production, toreduce the amount of solid waste and allow the capture of CO2 emissions. The new circular process will be incorporated into Ma'aden's phosphate operations to support the company in achieving their ambitious sustainability goals aligned with the Kingdom's objectives.

"We are honored to be part of this unique initiative. Decarbonization and circularityare relevant for all industries, and the new concept to be developed for phosphogypsum processing will be a major step forward in the fertilizer industry, contributing to efforts limiting global warming,"comments Hannes Storch, Vice President for Metals and Chemicals Processing at Metso Outotec.

For the development of this process, Metso Outotec'sextensive know-how and experience in the field of fluid bed and sulfuric acid solutions will be used.

Read more about sulfuric acid production on our website.

Further information:

Hannes Storch, Vice President, Metals and Chemical Processing, Metso Outotec, tel. +49 172 688 9027, email: hannes.storch(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5 °C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 07:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 322 M 5 748 M 5 748 M
Net income 2022 331 M 357 M 357 M
Net Debt 2022 668 M 722 M 722 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 8 442 M 9 119 M 9 119 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 16 277
Free-Float 83,1%
Managers and Directors
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kari Henrik Stadigh Chairman
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Independent Director
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Independent Director
