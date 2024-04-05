Press release April 5, 2024

New orders for Metso's Tampere factory in the Aggregates business area have remained low. Additionally, delays in material deliveries and the increased inventories of finished goods are limiting the manufacturing capability. Therefore, measures are needed to adjust manufacturing to meet the temporarily lower production volumes.

To adjust its aggregates equipment manufacturing to the temporarily lower production plan, Metso has invited employee representatives to a consultation process at its Tampere crushing equipment plant organization. The possible need for fixed-term layoffs is maximum 90 days. The layoffs would be implemented during the rest of 2024.



