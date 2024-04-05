Metso Outotec Oyj : starts consultation process regarding temporary layoffs in its Tampere plant in Finland
April 05, 2024 at 07:08 am EDT
Press releaseApril 5, 2024
Metso starts consultation process regarding temporary layoffs in its Tampere plant in Finland
Metso Corporation's press release on April 5, 2024, at 14.00 EEST
New orders for Metso's Tampere factory in the Aggregates business area have remained low. Additionally, delays in material deliveries and the increased inventories of finished goods are limiting the manufacturing capability. Therefore, measures are needed to adjust manufacturing to meet the temporarily lower production volumes.
To adjust its aggregates equipment manufacturing to the temporarily lower production plan, Metso has invited employee representatives to a consultation process at its Tampere crushing equipment plant organization. The possible need for fixed-term layoffs is maximum 90 days. The layoffs would be implemented during the rest of 2024.
Further information:
Pasi Vuorinen, Vice President, Tampere plant, Aggregates business area, Metso, tel. +358 20 484 142, email pasi.vuorinen(at)metso.com
Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)metso.com
Metso is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. We improve our customers' energy and water efficiency, increase their productivity, and reduce environmental risks with our product and service expertise. We are the partner for positive change.
Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, Metso employs over 17,000 people in close to 50 countries and sales for 2023 were about EUR 5.4 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. metso.com, x.com/metsoofficial
Metso Outotec Oyj specializes in the design, development, construction and maintenance of factories and equipment intended for the metallurgy and mining industries. Net sales break down by activity sector as follows:
- mining (63.5%): crushing machines, screening machines, handling equipment, etc. ;
- aggregates industry and quarrying (27.3%): production plants, stations, modules and equipment, crushing and screening equipment, handling equipment, etc.;
- metal refining and processing (9.2%): extraction sites, non-ferrous concentrate baking units, copper, nickel, zinc, lead and precious metals foundries and refineries, grinders, floating machines, control and analysis systems, separators, iron processing into small balls units, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (1.5%), Europe (21%), North and Central America (22.9%), Asia/Pacific (22.4%), South America (17.3%), Africa/Middle East/India (14.9%).