November 14, 2023

Due to a need to streamline and improve efficiency and productivity, Metso is initiating union negotiationsat its rubber and Poly-Met™ factory unit in Trelleborg, Sweden to discuss its plan to discontinue the factory operations in the third quarter of 2024. ​

"Ourstrategic target is to ensure an optimal supply chain network and manufacturing capability globally and thus strengthen competitiveness to achieve sustainable long-term performance. Having reviewed our supply chain operations at a regional and global level based on customer proximity, logistics, and efficiency we are considering discontinuing factory operations in Trelleborg.Announcing this plan that may have a potential impact on our employees is based on a thorough analysis. Wewill support our employees during the process," says Heikki Metsälä, President of Metso's Consumables business area.​

Metso has approximately120 employees in Trelleborg in total. Ifrealized, the plan could result in a reduction ofup to 70 jobs.​

European rubber and Poly-Met customers will be served by Metso's factory in Lithuania, where production capabilities will be further strengthened.

​In addition to Trelleborg, Metso has rubber and Poly-Met factories in Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Peru, India, Lithuania, and Australia.

