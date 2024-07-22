Press release July 22, 2024

Metso Corporation's press release on July 22, 2024, at 09:30 a.m. EEST

Metso has signed an agreement to acquire Jindex Pty Ltd, a privately owned Australian company specializing in valves and process flow control.

Combining Metso's extensive experience and offering in slurry handling, hydrocyclones and minerals processing equipment solutions with Jindex's valve offering will further strengthen Metso's capacity to provide more comprehensive slurry handling solutions for the mining industry.

"This acquisition is yet another important step in the development of Metso's Pumps business line offering to bring us closer to being our customers' lifecycle partner of choice. Flow and isolation control play a vital role in ensuring smooth slurry handling to maximize the productivity and efficiency of minerals processing plants. In the past, we have collaborated with Jindex on many customer projects and are now glad to welcome the Jindex experts to the Metso team. Jindex has extensive expertise and strong capabilities in valve technology and control equipment, as well as in many types of slurry valve projects, and thus their products complement our offering well," says Tiago Oliveira, Head of Pumps business line at Metso.

"This is a great development and an exciting next step. The Jindex product offering and our technical expertise in valves are an excellent addition to Metso's Pumps business and will enable Metso to provide more extensive flow control solutions to the mining industry. We look forward to contributing our unique knowledge and experience as part of the Metso team, and providing enhanced outcomes to all our collective customers," says Stephen Fowler, Managing Director, Jindex Pty Ltd.

Metso's Pumps business line offers complete solutions for slurry handling and hydrocyclones, including equipment, parts, aftermarket and lifecycle services and digital services. The equipment offering includes slurry pumps, pipes, hoses, valves and hydrocyclones.

The acquisition is expected to be closed in August 2024. The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction value, which has no material impact on Metso's financials.

About Jindex

Jindex Pty Ltd is a privately owned technology company established in 1995. The company is based in Sydney, Australia, and has 25 employees. Jindex serves the mining and minerals processing sector with approximately 50% of sales in Australia. More information is available on their website.



Further information:

Tiago Oliveira, Vice President, Pumps business line, Metso, tel. +351 915419713, email: tiago.marques.oliveira(at)metso.com

Christian Trulsson, Director, Slurry Valves, Metso, tel. +46 761 387 771, email: christian.trulsson(at)metso.com

Stephen Fowler, Managing Director, Jindex Pty Ltd, tel. +61 417 228 060, email: stephen(at)jindex.com.au

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)metso.com



