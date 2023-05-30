Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metso Outotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    METSO   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(METSO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:31:06 2023-05-30 am EDT
10.16 EUR   +0.23%
02:09aMetso Outotec Oyj : supports circular economy and responds to the growing battery minerals demand by introducing a sustainable battery black mass recycling process
PU
05/29Metso Outotec Oyj : Financial Document
PU
05/29Metso Commences Work on EUR37 Million Polymer Filter Plate Factory in Mexico
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metso Outotec Oyj : supports circular economy and responds to the growing battery minerals demand by introducing a sustainable battery black mass recycling process

05/30/2023 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press releaseMay 30, 2023
Metso supports circular economy and responds to the growing battery minerals demand by introducing a sustainable battery black mass recycling process

Metso Corporation's press release on May 30, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Battery black mass recycling is becoming an important means to complement virgin battery metals supply and to reduce the carbon footprint of the battery supply chain. To respond to these needs, Metso is launching an advanced sustainable battery black mass recycling process. The process complements Metso's extensive battery minerals technology offering, which covers concentration and hydrometallurgical processing as well as related services.

"The demand for battery minerals is increasing sharply with the ongoing transition to clean energy sources. For example, an electric car battery weighs approximately 200 kilos and is made of several metals. To cater for this demand, the world will need to produce more minerals and metals, but we also need to strive to close the loop and extend the life cycle of these valuable materials through efficient recycling.With Metso's technology, the critical metals can be sustainably extracted from black mass and re-used in new battery production or in other applications. Recycling of black mass from batteries with Metso's process can reduce up to 60% of embedded carbon compared to use of virgin materials," explains Don Simola, Director, Battery Chemicals Technology at Metso.

Metso's hydrometallurgical black mass recycling process enables the treatment of mechanically separated and shredded batteries for recovering battery raw materials like nickel, cobalt, and lithium, as well as manganese and copper. The process is based on Metso's proprietary VSF® X Solvent extraction technology and complemented with OKTOP®reactors, Larox® PF filters, Dual Media (DM) and LSF filters, and thickeners and scrubbers. Many of these technologies are part of Metso's Planet Positiveoffering. The process flowsheet can be tailored according to feed materials and desired end products with a possible phased approach for adding equipment also for the recovery of less valuable materials.

Industry's largest scope for battery minerals processes

"With the launch of the battery black mass recycling process, our offering for the battery minerals value chain covers 90% of the end-to-end production process. We can provide sustainable technology and equipment for the entire lithium, nickel, and cobalt production chain from the mine to battery materials and black mass recycling with project scopes ranging from equipment packages to plant deliveries.We can also support our customers in the design of the process with our comprehensive testing and research capabilities," saysMikko Rantaharju, Vice President, Hydrometallurgy at Metso.

Read more about battery mineralsand battery black mass recyclingon our website.

Further information:

Don Simola, Director, Battery Chemicals, Metso, tel. +358 50 317 0346, email: don.simola(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso is a frontrunner in providing sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By helping our customers increase their productivity, improve their energy and water efficiency and environmental performance with our process and product expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso employs over 16,000 people in close to 50 countries and sales for 2022 were about EUR 5.3 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. metso.com, twitter.com/metsoofficial

Attachments

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 06:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
02:09aMetso Outotec Oyj : supports circular economy and responds to the growing battery minerals..
PU
05/29Metso Outotec Oyj : Financial Document
PU
05/29Metso Commences Work on EUR37 Million Polymer Filter Plate Factory in Mexico
MT
05/11Metso to Upgrade Machining Process at Finnish Facility
MT
05/11Metso Outotec Oyj : enhances filter delivery times with a new machining unit in its Filtra..
PU
05/10Finland's Metso Secures EUR9 Million Order for Replacement Chain in Iron Ore Processing..
MT
05/10Metso Outotec Oyj : to supply service and spare parts to iron ore plant in Europe
PU
05/09Metso Outotec Oyj : Nmch
PU
05/09Metso Wins EUR85 Million Order for Concentrator Plant Equipment from China's Zijin Mini..
MT
05/09Metso Outotec Oyj : awarded a major concentrator plant equipment order for Zijin Mining's ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 803 M 6 215 M 6 215 M
Net income 2023 585 M 627 M 627 M
Net Debt 2023 376 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 3,49%
Capitalization 8 375 M 8 970 M 8 970 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 17 015
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 10,14 €
Average target price 12,00 €
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kari Henrik Stadigh Chairman
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Independent Director
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ5.44%8 970
PACCAR, INC.8.14%37 257
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-1.88%25 015
KOMATSU LTD.17.91%22 802
EPIROC AB (PUBL)3.58%20 894
EXOR N.V.14.03%19 196
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer