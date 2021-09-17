Metso Outotec Oyj : sustainable screening technology to iron ore project – Unique solution eliminates water consumption in the screening process

Press Release September 17, 2021

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on September 17, 2021, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec will supply unique sustainable screening technology for an iron ore project in the Southern Hemisphere. The order value, which is not disclosed, has been booked in Minerals segment's Q3 2021 orders received. The start-up of the project is scheduled for the first half of 2024.

The order for the product screening and scalping application covers 12 Metso Outotec BSE Series™(Banana Screen Elliptical) tandem screens and 4 MF Series™screens, all equipped with 305PS screening media. In addition, the contract covers Metrics monitoring system for screens, expert support, and installation services.

The need to reduce water in iron ore production and other minerals processing is a critical global challenge. The innovative and patented BSE Series screens enable iron ore processing even with higher natural moisture content without adding water.

'We are pleased that the customer chose Metso Outotec for sustainable screening solutions for their process. The BSE screen is an outstanding option for their needs. The elimination of process water ultimately results in lower processing costs, increasing the customer's competitiveness and profitability in the iron ore global markets,' says Jouni Mähönen, Vice President, Screening business line, Metso Outotec.

Results the customer can expect after implementation

BSE Series ™ screens enable elimination of process water in the screening process

93% reduction of the plant's overall water consumption and eliminates the need for tailing dams

Reduced energy consumption from the entire plant compared to the wet screening process : 18,000 MWh/year electricity saving

30% increase in screening capacity compared to traditional screening

Increased safety during media change-outs using the unique Hammerless Attachment system

Reduced CAPEX due to the adoption of high-performing BSE screens

Metso Outotec BSE™screening technology is a Planet Positive solution. More information is available on https://www.mogroup.com/portfolio/bse-series/

Metso Outotec offers a wide range of screening solutions designed to meet the regional specifications and needs.

Further information, please contact:

Jouni Mähönen, Vice President, Screening business line, Metso Outotec, Tel. +358 20 484 142, email: jouni.mahonen(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. We ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2020 were about EUR 3.9 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec