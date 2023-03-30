Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metso Outotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:41 2023-03-29 am EDT
9.706 EUR   +2.99%
02:11aMetso Outotec Oyj : to deliver a high-capacity grinding mill with a relining machine to Namdini gold mine in Ghana
PU
03/29Metso Outotec Plans Divestment of Two Metals Businesses Following Strategic Review
MT
03/29Metso Outotec completes strategic review of its Metals business
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metso Outotec Oyj : to deliver a high-capacity grinding mill with a relining machine to Namdini gold mine in Ghana

03/30/2023 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press releaseMarch 30, 2023
Metso Outotec to deliver a high-capacity grinding mill with a relining machine to Namdini gold mine in Ghana

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on March 30, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited, a subsidiary of Shandong Gold, has awarded Metso Outotec an order for a SAG mill anda mill relining machine as well as a sizeable wear and spare parts package to be delivered to their gold project in the northern part of Ghana. The order value, which is not disclosed, is booked in Minerals' first-quarter 2023 orders received.

"The PremierTM SAG (semi autogenous) mill to be delivered to the Namdini gold project is part of our Planet Positive offering. This high-capacity SAG mill featuring 18 MW of installed power will be the largest gear driven mill in Africa. Safe and efficient replacement of wearable grinding mill lining systems will be ensured with a4 tonne 7-Axis mill relining machine featuring auto-grapple and the award-winning charge access platform," says Christoph Hoetzel, SVP, Grinding business line at Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec offers the industry's widest range of horizontal grinding mills, including Premier™ and Select™ mills. They can be easily integrated with Metso Outotec mill relining equipment and are supported by the company's extensive services network to ensure optimization during the mills' lifetime. Metso Outotec also offers the market's most comprehensive mill linings range and relining services, with materials and designs optimized for each specific application.

Discover more about Metso Outotec's grinding technologyand Planet Positiveapproach.

Further information:

Christoph Hoetzel, Senior Vice President, Grinding Business Line, tel. +61 477 330 679, email: christoph.hoetzel(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in providing sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By helping our customers increase their productivity, improve their energy and water efficiency and environmental performance with our process and product expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 16,000 people in close to 50 countries and sales for 2022 were about EUR 5.3 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Attachments

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 06:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
02:11aMetso Outotec Oyj : to deliver a high-capacity grinding mill with a relining machine to Na..
PU
03/29Metso Outotec Plans Divestment of Two Metals Businesses Following Strategic Review
MT
03/29Metso Outotec completes strategic review of its Metals business
AQ
03/28Metso Outotec Books Order for Concentrate Dewatering Filters from Chinese Iron, Steel M..
MT
03/28Metso Outotec Oyj : to deliver pressure filters to JISCO in China
PU
03/22DWF restructures and Europa Metals agrees funding aim
AN
03/22Metso Outotec's Annual report for 2022 has been published
AQ
03/17Metso Outotec Corporation : Managers' transactions Pekka Vauramo
AQ
03/16Metso Outotec Corporation : Managers' transactions - Pekka Vauramo
AQ
03/15Metso Outotec Corporation's conveyance of own shares based on the long-term incentive p..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 626 M 6 095 M 6 095 M
Net income 2023 526 M 570 M 570 M
Net Debt 2023 452 M 489 M 489 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,3x
Yield 2023 3,46%
Capitalization 8 020 M 8 688 M 8 688 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 16 705
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 9,71 €
Average target price 11,22 €
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kari Henrik Stadigh Chairman
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Independent Director
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ0.98%8 688
PACCAR, INC.8.88%37 807
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG4.98%27 088
KOMATSU LTD.14.26%23 443
EPIROC AB (PUBL)3.95%21 799
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-6.29%20 174
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer