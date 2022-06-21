Metso Outotec Oyj : to deliver comminution equipment to Artemis Gold in Canada

Press Release June 21, 2022

Metso Outotec has been awarded a contract for the delivery of key crushing and grinding equipment to Artemis Gold's Blackwater Gold project in Central British Columbia in Canada. The order value, which is confidential, has been booked in Minerals' Q2/2022 order intake.

Metso Outotec's scope of delivery consists of the supply of the SuperiorTM MK-III 4265 primary gyratory crusher, theNordberg® HP900™secondary and tertiary cone crushers and 14MW PremierTM ball mill for the Phase 1 process plant at Blackwater.

"We are pleased to be chosen as the supplier of the state-of-the-art comminution technology for the Blackwater Gold project. This development further solidifies Western Canada as a premier mining region that is continuing to grow. We are ready and proud to support the region's expansion with our end-to-end offering including services that span across the lifecycle," says Giuseppe Campanelli, President, North and Central America, Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion.