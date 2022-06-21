Log in
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-06-20 am EDT
8.120 EUR   +2.78%
02:14aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : to deliver comminution equipment to Artemis Gold in Canada
PU
02:14aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : to publish its Half-Year Report for January-June 2022 on Friday, July 22, 2022
PU
06/20METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : expands the O-Series crusher wear parts range
PU
Metso Outotec Oyj : to deliver comminution equipment to Artemis Gold in Canada

06/21/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Press ReleaseJune 21, 2022
Metso Outotec to deliver comminution equipment to Artemis Gold in Canada

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on June 21, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec has been awarded a contract for the delivery of key crushing and grinding equipment to Artemis Gold's Blackwater Gold project in Central British Columbia in Canada. The order value, which is confidential, has been booked in Minerals' Q2/2022 order intake.

Metso Outotec's scope of delivery consists of the supply of the SuperiorTM MK-III 4265 primary gyratory crusher, theNordberg® HP900™secondary and tertiary cone crushers and 14MW PremierTM ball mill for the Phase 1 process plant at Blackwater.

"We are pleased to be chosen as the supplier of the state-of-the-art comminution technology for the Blackwater Gold project. This development further solidifies Western Canada as a premier mining region that is continuing to grow. We are ready and proud to support the region's expansion with our end-to-end offering including services that span across the lifecycle," says Giuseppe Campanelli, President, North and Central America, Metso Outotec.

More information about Metso Outotec minerals processing technologies is available on our website.

Further information, please contact:

Andy Lingenfelter, Vice President, Minerals Sales, North and Central America, Metso Outotec, tel. +1 414 510 4589, email: andy.lingenfelter(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
