Press release June 30, 2023

Metso Corporation's press release on June 30, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso has been awarded orders for the delivery of grinding plant equipment to Origin Mining Company, LLC's brownfield Mineral Park Mill Restart Project in the USA. Origin Mining is managed under the Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. umbrella of investments. Mineral Park is in a historic, copper-rich mining district next to Kingman, Arizona. The total value of the order is EUR 16 million. The order has been booked in Minerals' second-quarter order intake.

"We have been impressed with Metso's commitment to support our vision to grow the USA copper supply. Metso's leading comminution and beneficiation process equipment technologies will help us do our part to contribute to the transition to an electrified future. Metso has actively supported the project in a time responsive, technical and open manner, allowing for 'fit for purpose' process solutions. We also value Metso's ability to provide the necessary value added after-sales services in Arizona to support our operation," says Jack McMahon,President of Origin Mining.

Metso's scope of delivery includes twoPlanet PositivePremier®SAG mills and Skega Poly-Met™ mill liners, and the possibility to supply other comminution and beneficiation process equipment technologies later.

"We are very excited to support Origin Mining in their drive to develop and supply locally key battery minerals, like copper, in the USA. Our industry-leading products and large service team in Arizona is committed to supporting them in this quest," says Tim Robinson, Vice President, Minerals Sales in North and Central America (NCA).

Read more about the Metso'smining product offeringon our website.

Further information:

Tim Robinson, Vice President, Minerals Sales NCA, Metso, Tel. ++1 602 300 8800, email: tim.robinson(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

