  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metso Outotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
Metso Outotec Oyj : to deliver grinding technology to ArcelorMittal's Las Truchas iron ore project in Mexico

12/20/2021 | 02:10am EST
Press ReleaseDecember 20, 2021
Metso Outotec to deliver grinding technology to ArcelorMittal's Las Truchas iron ore project in Mexico

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on December 20, 2021, at 09:00 a.m. EET

Metso Outotec has been awarded a contract to supply key grinding equipment for ArcelorMittal's Las Truchas2.3MTPA iron ore processing plant revamp project in Mexico.The value of the order is approximately EUR 17 million, and it has been booked in Minerals' Q4/2021 orders received.

The order includes two Metso Outotec Premier™ grinding mills with a total installed power of 19MW. In addition, Metso Outotec will deliver an in-house designed Mill Reline Machine,enabling efficient and safe replacement of the steel and rubber lining systems,an operations-friendly Select™ Ball Feeder, and spare parts.

"We are pleased to have been chosen for this project. In Mexico, Metso Outotec isa leading grinding mill supplier and is supported by our strong local service and consumables presence. With our Planet PositivePremier™ grinding mills and associated life cycle service offerings, our customer will be able to expand their iron ore production in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible way in partnership with us," says Andy Lingenfelter, Vice President, Minerals Sales, North and Central America at Metso Outotec.

For more information about our grinding mills, please visit the related product pageson our website.

Further information, please contact:

Nick Green, Vice President, Horizontal Mills, Metso Outotec Corporation, tel. +47 413 40 449, email: nick.green(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. We ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and itssales for 2020 were about EUR 3.9 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 07:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
