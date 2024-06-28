Press release June 28, 2024

Metso Corporation's press release on June 28, 2024, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Galvani Fertilizante, one of the leading fertilizer companies in Brazil, has awarded Metso an order to deliver a lime calcination kiln and cooler package for its fertilizer plant in Irecê, Brazil. The total value of the order is over EUR 10 million.

The Irecê project is a significant step for Galvani in introducing sustainable technological innovations at its industrial plants. The new unit is expected to annually produce 350,000 tons of phosphate concentrate and 600,000 tons of agricultural limestone.

Metso will supply a rotary kiln, a rotary cooler and ancillary equipment for the project. The kiln and the cooler system are a critical part in the process to remove limestone from the phosphate concentrate. The kiln will be the largest lime calciner Metso has ever delivered, measuring almost six meters in diameter and over 140 meters in length. Metso has installed over 200 lime calcining systems globally.

"The partnership with Metso will bring strategic benefits to Galvani, allowing gains in mineral processing at our new unit in the municipality of Irecê, in Bahia. The laying of the foundation stone for this unit, which took place in May of this year, reinforces the importance of this project for the development of the economy of the state of Bahia, in Brazil, and for the generation of jobs and income. This milestone represents our commitment to innovation and development, boosting our ability to meet the demands of the fertilizer market," says Galvani's CEO, Marcelo Silvestre.

"We are proud to partner with Galvani in this project. With Metso's vast experience in lime calcining and rotary kiln technology and Galvani's rich history and expertise in phosphate fertilizers, we're certain the project will be a landmark success for both parties," says Chris Urban, Vice President, Heat Transfer at Metso.

Further information:

Chris Urban, Vice President, Heat Transfer, Metso, tel. +01 570 850 3251, email: chris.urban(at)metso.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta@metso.com

