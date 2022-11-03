Metso Outotec Oyj : to deliver solvent extraction technology to South America

Press Release November 3, 2022

Metso Outotec has been awarded a contract for the delivery of VSF® solvent extraction technology to South America. The order value of, approximately EUR 10 million, has been booked in Minerals' fourth-quarter orders received.

Metso Outotec's scope of delivery includes engineering, proprietary and key equipment, spare parts, and advisory services for the mechanical installation as well as commissioning and start-up of the solvent extraction plant.

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec