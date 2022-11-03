Advanced search
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  12:29 2022-11-02 pm EDT
7.812 EUR   -1.34%
03:15aMetso Outotec Oyj : to deliver solvent extraction technology to South America
PU
11/02Finland's Metso Outotec Wins $14 Million Order To Deliver Sustainable Filtration Technology In Greece
MT
11/02Metso Outotec Oyj : to deliver Planet Positive filtration technology for tailings dry stacking to Hellas Gold in Greece
PU
Metso Outotec Oyj : to deliver solvent extraction technology to South America

11/03/2022 | 03:15am EDT
Press ReleaseNovember 3, 2022
Metso Outotec to deliver solvent extraction technology to South America

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on November 3, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EET

Metso Outotec has been awarded a contract for the delivery of VSF® solvent extraction technology to South America. The order value of, approximately EUR 10 million, has been booked in Minerals' fourth-quarter orders received.

Metso Outotec's scope of delivery includes engineering, proprietary and key equipment, spare parts, and advisory services for the mechanical installation as well as commissioning and start-up of the solvent extraction plant.

Read more about solvent extraction technologies on our website.

Further information:

Mikko Rantaharju, VP, Hydrometallurgy, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 529 211,email: mikko.rantaharju(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 07:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
