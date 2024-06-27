Press release June 27, 2024

Metso has been awarded with a contract to deliver several thickeners and filters to a mine water treatment project in Peru.The value of the order is approximately EUR 15 million, and it has been booked in the Minerals segment's 2024 second-quarter orders received.

Metso's scope of delivery includes several High-Rate Thickeners operating in a High Density Sludge (HDS) mine water treatment application and automatic EBS Series Liquid Filters with an electric self-cleaning mechanism for ultra-fine filtration. The thickeners, which are part of Metso'sPlanet Positiveoffering, include the ReactorwellTM feed system and are specially designed bolted stainless-steel construction for high corrosion resistance and fast installation.

"We are pleased to continue working with this important customer in Peru to support their needs in mine water treatment with our Planet Positive thickening solutions. The environmentally sound high-rate thickeners will have an important role in ensuring a reliable operation and meeting the customer's project criteria for high performance, fast installation and low maintenance," says Brian Berger, Vice President, Thickening and Clarification at Metso.

