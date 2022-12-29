Metso Outotec Oyj : to deliver two pyro processing lines to Albemarle Lithium's Kemerton plant in Australia

Press Release December 29, 2022

Albemarle Lithium Pty Ltd has awarded Metso Outotec an order for two pyro processing and comminution lines for their Kemerton lithium hydroxide processing plant in Western Australia. Previously, Metso Outotec has delivered two similar pyro process lines to the plant.

Metso Outotec's delivery consists of rotary calciner kilns and coolers, PremierTM ball mills, acid roast indirect rotary kilns and coolers for the pyro processing lines, as well as advisory services for installation and commissioning. Over 90% of the approximately EUR 55 million order value is booked in Metals' fourth-quarter orders received and the rest in Minerals' orders received.

"Albemarle is one of the largest lithium producers in the world. Commissioning and ramp up of the first two pyro lines delivered by us is currently taking place at the Kemerton plant in Western Australia, and we are delighted to now have received orders for two additional Metso Outotec pyro processing lines," said Chris Urban, Vice President, Heat Transfer at Metso Outotec.

Read more about Metso Outotec lithium processingon our website.

