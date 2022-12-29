Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metso Outotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:26 2022-12-29 am EST
9.622 EUR   -0.15%
02:20aMetso Outotec Books Order from Albemarle Lithium for Two Pyro Processing Lines in Australia
MT
02:13aMetso Outotec Oyj : to deliver two pyro processing lines to Albemarle Lithium's Kemerton plant in Australia
PU
12/28Metso Outotec Signs Over 130 Life Cycle Services Contracts in FY22
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metso Outotec Oyj : to deliver two pyro processing lines to Albemarle Lithium's Kemerton plant in Australia

12/29/2022 | 02:13am EST
Press ReleaseDecember 29, 2022
Metso Outotec to deliver two pyro processing lines to Albemarle Lithium's Kemerton plant in Australia

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on December 29, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EET

Albemarle Lithium Pty Ltd has awarded Metso Outotec an order for two pyro processing and comminution lines for their Kemerton lithium hydroxide processing plant in Western Australia. Previously, Metso Outotec has delivered two similar pyro process lines to the plant.

Metso Outotec's delivery consists of rotary calciner kilns and coolers, PremierTM ball mills, acid roast indirect rotary kilns and coolers for the pyro processing lines, as well as advisory services for installation and commissioning. Over 90% of the approximately EUR 55 million order value is booked in Metals' fourth-quarter orders received and the rest in Minerals' orders received.

"Albemarle is one of the largest lithium producers in the world. Commissioning and ramp up of the first two pyro lines delivered by us is currently taking place at the Kemerton plant in Western Australia, and we are delighted to now have received orders for two additional Metso Outotec pyro processing lines," said Chris Urban, Vice President, Heat Transfer at Metso Outotec.

Read more about Metso Outotec lithium processingon our website.

Further information:

Ian Dunn, Senior Manager - Ferrous and Heat Transfer, Asia Pacific, Metso Outotec, tel. +61 2 9984 2500, email: ian.dunn(at)mogroup.com

Chris Urban, Vice President, Heat Transfer, Metso Outotec, tel. +1 570 850 3251, email: chris.urban(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Attachments

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 07:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
