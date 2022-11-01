Advanced search
Metso Outotec Oyj : to deliver world's largest capacity flash smelting furnace to a copper producer in Africa

11/01/2022 | 03:16am EDT
Press ReleaseNovember 1, 2022
Metso Outotec to deliver world's largest capacity flash smelting furnace to a copper producer in Africa

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on November 1, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EET

Kamoa Copper S.A. has selected Metso Outotec to supply a high-capacity Direct Blister Furnace to the company's copper mining complex expansion in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The value of this type of a delivery is typically between EUR 30 to 40 million. The order has been booked in Metals' third-quarter orders received.

"Non-ferrous metals play a key role in the green transition, and a major increase in global copper production is required to support this transition. We are pleased to support Kamoa Copper in their ambitious expansion project, in which high capacity and reliable, sustainable processes play a vital role. Our collaboration has been excellent throughout the initial stages of the process, including the initial study work, basic engineering as well as pilot testing," Jyrki Makkonen, Vice President, Smelting at Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec's scope of delivery consists of key equipment and automation for the Direct Blister Furnace designed for the production of blister copper in a single flash furnace without the need for separate converting stages. The 500 ktpa copper throughput furnace will have the largest licensed flash smelting capacity in the world. The scope also includes intelligent safety and monitoring automation systems for the furnace.

Metso Outotec has delivered more than 60 flash furnaces around the world since the 1950s. This is the most utilized technology in pyrometallurgical copper production. The Metso Outotec Flash Smelting Process is the cleanest smelting method available and part of the company's Planet Positiveoffering.

More information about the Metso Outotec Direct Blister Process is available on our website.

Further information:

Lauri Närhi, Sales Director, Smelting, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 529 2872, email: lauri.narhi(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 07:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
