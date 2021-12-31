Log in
Metso Outotec Oyj : to divest its Metal Recycling business

12/31/2021
Press ReleaseDecember 31, 2021
Metso Outotec to divest its Metal Recycling business

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on December 31, 2021 at 09:00 am EET

Metso Outotec has signed an agreement to divest its Metal Recycling business line to an affiliate of Mimir, an investment company based in Stockholm, Sweden. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place during the first half of 2022. The parties have decided not to disclose the value of the transaction. The divestment will not have a material impact on Metso Outotec's financial results.

Metso Outotec announced in October 2020 that it intends to divest its recycling businesses, which have since been reported as part of discontinued operations in Metso Outotec's financial statements. The divestment of the Waste Recycling business has already been completed.

"We are delighted that going forward, the Metal Recycling business will continue to implement its strategy together with the new owner Mimir. As an established standalone company, its full focus will be on the metal recycling markets and customers," says Piia Karhu, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Metal Recycling business line at Metso Outotec.

"This is a great opportunity for Metal Recycling to take the next step in our development", says Ioannis Giouvanitskas, Vice President of Metso Outotec Metal Recycling. "Mimir has the resources to quickly expand our leading market position and to be able to provide our products and services to a growing, global customer base", he continues.

"We warmly welcome Metso Outotec Metal Recycling to Mimir and look forward to driving growth for this attractive business together with its employees. Metso Outotec Metal Recycling is a typical Mimir investment, being carved-out from a large corporation with leading technology and engineering expertise that positions it among the premium brands in its markets," says Joakim Notö, Managing Partner and Group Chairman at Mimir Invest.

The Metal Recycling business sold to Mimir includes the brands Lindemann and Texas Shredder. The business will change name in conjunction with the divestment and operate globally under the Lindemann brand, with headquarters in Düsseldorf, Germany. Its current approximately 160 employees will transfer to the new company in connection with the transaction. The net sales of the business totaled EUR 77 million in 2020.

Mimir is a global investment firm acquiring non-core business units of large corporations as well as private companies that need operationally oriented ownership. The Mimir group has operations in 20 countries world-wide, employing 1 200 employees. (www.mimirinvest.com)


Further information

Piia Karhu, Senior Vice President, Business Development and head of the Metal Recycling Business Line, Metso Outotec, tel+358 40 5406 964, email: piia.karhu(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, VP, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, e-mail: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. We ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and itssales for 2020 were about EUR 3.9 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 07:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
