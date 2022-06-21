Metso Outotec Oyj : to publish its Half-Year Report for January-June 2022 on Friday, July 22, 2022

Press Release June 21, 2022

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on June 21, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec's Half-Year Report for January-June 2022 will be published on Friday, July 22, 2022 at around 9:00 a.m. EEST, after which it can be found on the Metso Outotec website.

President and CEO Pekka Vauramo and CFO Eeva Sipilä will present the results in an audiocast and conference call for analysts and investors on the same day at 1:00 p.m. EEST.

The audiocast can be followedat the company's website. A recording and a transcript will be available at the same webpage after the event has finished.



Conference call participants are requested to dial in five minutes before the event on:

United States: +1 631 913 1422

other countries: +44 333 300 0804

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 61963879#

Further information, please contact:

Juha Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Metso Outotec Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3253, email: juha.rouhiainen(a)mogroup.com

