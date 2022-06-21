Log in
Metso Outotec Oyj : to publish its Half-Year Report for January-June 2022 on Friday, July 22, 2022

06/21/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Press ReleaseJune 21, 2022
Metso Outotec to publish its Half-Year Report for January-June 2022 on Friday, July 22, 2022

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on June 21, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec's Half-Year Report for January-June 2022 will be published on Friday, July 22, 2022 at around 9:00 a.m. EEST, after which it can be found on the Metso Outotec website.

President and CEO Pekka Vauramo and CFO Eeva Sipilä will present the results in an audiocast and conference call for analysts and investors on the same day at 1:00 p.m. EEST.

The audiocast can be followedat the company's website. A recording and a transcript will be available at the same webpage after the event has finished.

Conference call participants are requested to dial in five minutes before the event on:
United States: +1 631 913 1422
other countries: +44 333 300 0804

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 61963879#

Further information, please contact:
Juha Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Metso Outotec Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3253, email: juha.rouhiainen(a)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
