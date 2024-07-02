Press release July 2, 2024

Metso Corporation's press release on July 2, 2024, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso's Half-Year Report for January-June 2024 will be published on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at about 9:00 a.m. EEST and can be found on the Metso's website.

An audiocast and a conference call for analysts and investors will be arranged on the same day at 1:00 p.m. EEST.

The audiocast can be followedat the company's website. A recording and a transcript will be available at the same webpage after the event has finished.



The teleconference can be accessed by registering on the link below.

https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048707



Further information:

Juha Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3253, email: juha.rouhiainen(a)mogroup.com



