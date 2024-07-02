Further information:
Metso is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. We improve our customers' energy and water efficiency, increase their productivity, and reduce environmental risks with our product and service expertise. We are the partner for positive change.
Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, Metso employs over 17,000 people in close to 50 countries and sales for 2023 were about EUR 5.4 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. metso.com, x.com/metsoofficial
Metso Outotec Oyj specializes in the design, development, construction and maintenance of factories and equipment intended for the metallurgy and mining industries. Net sales break down by activity sector as follows:
- mining (63.5%): crushing machines, screening machines, handling equipment, etc. ;
- aggregates industry and quarrying (27.3%): production plants, stations, modules and equipment, crushing and screening equipment, handling equipment, etc.;
- metal refining and processing (9.2%): extraction sites, non-ferrous concentrate baking units, copper, nickel, zinc, lead and precious metals foundries and refineries, grinders, floating machines, control and analysis systems, separators, iron processing into small balls units, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (1.5%), Europe (21%), North and Central America (22.9%), Asia/Pacific (22.4%), South America (17.3%), Africa/Middle East/India (14.9%).