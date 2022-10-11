Metso Outotec Oyj : to publish its Interim Report for January-September 2022 on Friday, October 28, 2022

Press Release October 11, 2022

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on October 11, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec's Interim Report for January-September 2022 will be published on Friday, October 28, 2022 at around 9:00 a.m. EEST, after which it can be found on the Metso Outotec website.

President and CEO Pekka Vauramo and CFO Eeva Sipilä will present the results in an audiocast and conference call for analysts and investors on the same day at 1:00 p.m. EEST.

The audiocast can be followed at the company's website. A recording and a transcript will be available at the same webpage after the event has finished.

The teleconference can be accessed by registering on the link below.

https://call.vsy.io/access-9380



Further information, please contact:

Juha Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Metso Outotec Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3253, email: juha.rouhiainen(a)mogroup.com

