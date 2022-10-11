Advanced search
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-10-10 am EDT
7.108 EUR   -0.50%
02:22aMetso Outotec Oyj : to publish its Interim Report for January-September 2022 on Friday, October 28, 2022
PU
10/10Metso Outotec Oyj : Financial Document
PU
10/05Metso Outotec Signs $16 Million Filter Service Contract With Platinum Producer
MT
Metso Outotec Oyj : to publish its Interim Report for January-September 2022 on Friday, October 28, 2022

10/11/2022 | 02:22am EDT
Press ReleaseOctober 11, 2022
Metso Outotec to publish its Interim Report for January-September 2022 on Friday, October 28, 2022

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on October 11, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec's Interim Report for January-September 2022 will be published on Friday, October 28, 2022 at around 9:00 a.m. EEST, after which it can be found on the Metso Outotec website.

President and CEO Pekka Vauramo and CFO Eeva Sipilä will present the results in an audiocast and conference call for analysts and investors on the same day at 1:00 p.m. EEST.

The audiocast can be followed at the company's website. A recording and a transcript will be available at the same webpage after the event has finished.

The teleconference can be accessed by registering on the link below.

https://call.vsy.io/access-9380


Further information, please contact:
Juha Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Metso Outotec Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3253, email: juha.rouhiainen(a)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 06:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
