Metso Outotec Oyj : to publish its Interim Review for January-September 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Press Release October 2, 2020 11:00:00 AM CET

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on October 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec's Interim Review for January-September 2020 will be published on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at about 9:00 a.m. EET and can be found at www.mogroup.com/investors/financials/interim-review.

Metso Outotec's President and CEO Pekka Vauramo and CFO Eeva Sipilä will present the results in an audiocast and a conference call for analysts and investors on the same day at 1:00 p.m. EET.

The audiocast can be followed at www.mogroup.com/investors/financials/interim-review. A recording and a transcript will be available at the same webpage after the event has finished.



Conference call participants are requested to dial in five minutes before the event on:

United States: +1 631 913 1422

other countries: +44 333 300 0804

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 21965964#

Further information, please contact:

Juha Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Metso Outotec Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3253, email: juha.rouhiainen(a)mogroup.com

