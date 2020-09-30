Metso Outotec Oyj : to supply energy efficient Vertimill grinding technology to a gold mine in Australia

Log in
09/30/2020 | 02:15am EDT
Press ReleaseSeptember 30, 2020 09:00:00 AM CET
Metso Outotec to supply energy efficient Vertimill grinding technology to a gold mine in Australia

Metso Corporation's press release on September 30, 2020 at 9:00 am EEST

Metso Outotec will deliver two energy-efficient Vertimill® VTM-4500 stirred mills to a gold mine in Australia 2021. These vertical grinding mills will be the largest of their kind to be installed in Australia. Typical value for this type of an order is in the range of EUR 10 to 15 million, depending on the scope of delivery. The order has been booked in Metso Outotec's orders received in Q3, 2020.

Metso Outotec's Vertimill provides the lowest total cost of ownership compared to other grinding mills in many applications thanks to its high energy efficiency, reduced media consumption, low installation cost as well as minimal liner wear and maintenance. It is capable of handling feed sizes up to 6mm and grinding to products less than 20 microns and it is available in standard mill sizes ranging from 15HP (11kW) to 4500HP (3352kW).

Metso Outotec is the only manufacturer worldwide than can offer multiple stirred mill technologies (Vertimill®, HIGTM mill and SMD) enabling to support their customers with the most suitable and efficient mill for their application.

Discover more about Vertimill®

Further information, please contact:

Christoph Hoetzel, Head of Grinding Business Line, Metso Outotec, E-mail: christoph.hoetzel(at)mogroup.com, Tel. +61 477 330 679

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, E-mail: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing, metals refining and recycling industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its illustrative combined sales for 2019 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 06:14:03 UTC
