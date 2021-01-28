Metso Outotec Oyj : wins an order for an iron ore pelletizing plant in China

Press Release January 28, 2021 10:00:00 AM CET

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on January 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. EET

Metso Outotec has signed a contract with Beijing Shougang International Engineering Technology Co. Ltd (BSIET) on the delivery of environmentally sound technology for an iron ore pelletizing plant to be built in Southwest China. The order value is not disclosed. The contract has been booked into Metals segment Q4 2020 orders received.

Metso Outotec's scope of delivery covers the engineering and design of the indurating system, engineering of the process gas fan system, supply of proprietary and key process equipment, instrumentation and control systems, as well as supervisory services and technical training. The core of the plant is Metso Outotec's traveling grate pellet indurating furnace with a grate area of 432 m².

'We are very pleased about this new order, and we are looking forward to working with the customer operating the steel plant and our long-term partner BSIET. This is the second pelletizing plant contract we've received in China within six months, underlining the strong presence of our traveling grate technology on the Chinese market,' says Tobias Stefan, Vice President, Ferrous & Heat Transfer business line at Metso Outotec.

Pellet production at the plant is estimated to start by mid 2022. Metso Outotec's traveling grate technology produces uniform pellets and ensures high performance and quality with low investment and operating costs, as well as low energy consumption and emissions.

Find out more about the traveling grate pelletizing technology on our website.

Further information, please contact:

Tobias Stefan, Vice President, Ferrous & Heat Transfer business line, Metso Outotec, Tel. +49 61719693164, E-mail: tobias.stefan(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, E-mail: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing, metals refining and recycling industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its pro forma sales for 2019 were about EUR 4.1 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec