Metso Outotec Oyj : wins order for Foresight™ semi-mobile primary gyratory crushing plant at Codelco's Radomiro Tomic operation

October 14, 2021

October 14, 2021

Metso Outotec has signed an agreement with Codelco in Chile to design and supply a Foresight™ semi-mobile primary gyratory (SMPG) crushing plant for Codelco's Radomiro Tomic operation. The value of the order is not disclosed. It has been bookedin Minerals' Q3/2021 orders received.

Equipped with a Superior™ MKIII 60-110 primary gyratory crusher, apron feeder discharge and dust collection, the Foresight™ SMPG meets the highest demands in productivity and sustainability. It is part of Metso Outotec's in-pit crush and convey solutions (IPCC) portfolio.

"We have extended our Planet Positive offering in June of this year, launching our IPCC solutions, combining the right team, technology, and services to redefine productivity in this space. We highly appreciate Codelco's continued trust in us to deliver significant crush and convey infrastructure to meet Codelco's demanding operational and sustainability goals," says Markku Teräsvasara, President, Minerals.

"We are honored Codelco has chosen us to deliver this significant project in Radomiro Tomic and extend the fleet of Superior™ primary gyratory crushers at that site. With more than 1,300 employees and integrated fabrication of wear materials in Chile, we service our fleet of crushers wholistically and look forward to supporting this plant as well," says Eduardo Nilo, President, South America Market Area.

Metso Outotec's integrated modular in-pit crush and convey solutions consist of crushing, conveying, and stacking equipment combined with IPCC planning and life cycle services. The offering is designed to ensure the highest productivity, energy efficiency, and maintainability. Metso Outotec IPCC solutions with their improved energy efficiency are part of the company's Planet Positiveportfolio. In-pit crush and convey operations also reduce haulage related energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

