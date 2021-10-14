Log in
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
Metso Outotec Oyj : wins order for Foresight™ semi-mobile primary gyratory crushing plant at Codelco's Radomiro Tomic operation

10/14/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Press ReleaseOctober 14, 2021
Metso Outotec wins order for Foresight™ semi-mobile primary gyratory crushing plant at Codelco's Radomiro Tomic operation

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on October 14, 2021, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec has signed an agreement with Codelco in Chile to design and supply a Foresight™ semi-mobile primary gyratory (SMPG) crushing plant for Codelco's Radomiro Tomic operation. The value of the order is not disclosed. It has been bookedin Minerals' Q3/2021 orders received.

Equipped with a Superior™ MKIII 60-110 primary gyratory crusher, apron feeder discharge and dust collection, the Foresight™ SMPG meets the highest demands in productivity and sustainability. It is part of Metso Outotec's in-pit crush and convey solutions (IPCC) portfolio.

"We have extended our Planet Positive offering in June of this year, launching our IPCC solutions, combining the right team, technology, and services to redefine productivity in this space. We highly appreciate Codelco's continued trust in us to deliver significant crush and convey infrastructure to meet Codelco's demanding operational and sustainability goals," says Markku Teräsvasara, President, Minerals.

"We are honored Codelco has chosen us to deliver this significant project in Radomiro Tomic and extend the fleet of Superior™ primary gyratory crushers at that site. With more than 1,300 employees and integrated fabrication of wear materials in Chile, we service our fleet of crushers wholistically and look forward to supporting this plant as well," says Eduardo Nilo, President, South America Market Area.

Metso Outotec's integrated modular in-pit crush and convey solutions consist of crushing, conveying, and stacking equipment combined with IPCC planning and life cycle services. The offering is designed to ensure the highest productivity, energy efficiency, and maintainability. Metso Outotec IPCC solutions with their improved energy efficiency are part of the company's Planet Positiveportfolio. In-pit crush and convey operations also reduce haulage related energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

Discover more about in-pit crush and convey technology at mogroup.com/ipcc

Further information, please contact:

Leif Berndt, Director, IPCC, Metso Outotec Corporation, tel. +49 211 2105501, email: leif.berndt(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +35820 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. We ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and itssales for 2020 were about EUR 3.9 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 06:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
