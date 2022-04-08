Metso Outotec Oyj : wins order for a compact-size iron ore pellet plant in India

Press Release April 8, 2022

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on April 8, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec has signed an agreement for the delivery of engineering and key equipment for an iron ore travelling grate pellet plant with NMDC Limited, a Government of India public enterprise. Metso Outotec's order value is EUR 24 million, and it has been booked in Metals' Q1/2022 orders received.

The compact, three-meter-wide travelling grate pellet plant will be installed in Nagarnagar, Chhattisgarh, in central India. The plant, which will produce 2 mtpy of high-quality iron ore pellets is expected to go into production in 2024.

"We have delivered several large-size pellet plants to India, and are excited to cater also forthe smaller size plants' market," says Matthias Gabriel, Director of Ferrous Solutions at Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec is the leading supplier of travelling grate pelletizing technology, with an installed worldwide base of over 100 plants. The Metso Outotec technology provides dependable process performance with an emphasis on optimizing fuel efficiency and minimal emissions.

Discover more about our pelletizing technologiesand the travelling grate product range on our website.

Further information, please contact:

Matthias Gabriel, Director, Ferrous, Metso Outotec, Tel. +49 17 2688 9810, email: matthias.gabriel(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec