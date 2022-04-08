Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metso Outotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/08 02:18:38 am EDT
7.370 EUR   +0.27%
04/07METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Tutt Bryant now representing Metso Outotec fixed plant crusher wears, spares and services in Australia
PU
04/06Metso Outotec's restated financial information for 2021 according to the new segment structure
AQ
04/05METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : to publish its Interim Report for January-March 2022 on Thursday, April 21, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metso Outotec Oyj : wins order for a compact-size iron ore pellet plant in India

04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press ReleaseApril 8, 2022
Metso Outotec wins order for a compact-size iron ore pellet plant in India

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on April 8, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec has signed an agreement for the delivery of engineering and key equipment for an iron ore travelling grate pellet plant with NMDC Limited, a Government of India public enterprise. Metso Outotec's order value is EUR 24 million, and it has been booked in Metals' Q1/2022 orders received.

The compact, three-meter-wide travelling grate pellet plant will be installed in Nagarnagar, Chhattisgarh, in central India. The plant, which will produce 2 mtpy of high-quality iron ore pellets is expected to go into production in 2024.

"We have delivered several large-size pellet plants to India, and are excited to cater also forthe smaller size plants' market," says Matthias Gabriel, Director of Ferrous Solutions at Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec is the leading supplier of travelling grate pelletizing technology, with an installed worldwide base of over 100 plants. The Metso Outotec technology provides dependable process performance with an emphasis on optimizing fuel efficiency and minimal emissions.

Discover more about our pelletizing technologiesand the travellinggrate product rangeon our website.

Further information, please contact:

Matthias Gabriel, Director, Ferrous, Metso Outotec, Tel. +49 17 2688 9810, email: matthias.gabriel(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 06:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
04/07METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Tutt Bryant now representing Metso Outotec fixed plant crusher wears, ..
PU
04/06Metso Outotec's restated financial information for 2021 according to the new segment st..
AQ
04/05METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : to publish its Interim Report for January-March 2022 on Thursday, Apri..
PU
04/01METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : wins major order for a large iron ore pellet plant in India
PU
03/29Changes in Metso Outotec Executive Team
AQ
03/29Metso Outotec Announces Resignation of Jari Ålgars as President of the Metals Business ..
CI
03/29METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : launches Geminex™, a digital twin for efficient management of va..
PU
03/28Metso Outotec Wins $33 Million Order for Tailings Filtration Technology in Indonesia
MT
03/28METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : receives major order for Planet Positive tailings filtration technolog..
PU
03/24METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : launches Ferroflame LowNOx burner for travelling grate pelletizing pla..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 956 M 5 404 M 5 404 M
Net income 2022 425 M 463 M 463 M
Net Debt 2022 344 M 375 M 375 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 6 086 M 6 636 M 6 636 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 15 630
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 7,35 €
Average target price 10,66 €
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Independent Director
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Independent Director
Kari Henrik Stadigh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ-21.37%6 636
PACCAR, INC.-5.65%29 024
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-15.21%23 639
KOMATSU LTD.6.11%21 827
KUBOTA CORPORATION-12.00%21 783
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-14.09%19 744