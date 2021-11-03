Metso Outotec to invest in increased manufacturing capacity in Alwar India

Press Release November 3, 2021

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on November 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. EET

Metso Outotec will invest in extending its current manufacturing capacity of mobile track-mounted crushing and screening equipment in Alwar India. The total Alwar production value is planned to grow by 30% from the current level and global track mounted mobile machine capacity by 15%. Construction of the new factory facilities is planned to start in early 2022, and be completed by the end of the year.

The increased capacity in India will be used for the manufacturing of McCloskey mobile and Lokotrack equipment, employing approx. 200 additional people. After the extension is completed, the Alwar factory will be one of the biggest manufacturing sites of Metso Outotec, employing approximately 800 people.

"This is another step in developing our domestic and export business in India. At the same time, we are also investing significantly in engineering and R&D resources in Alwar and making it one of our global engineering hubs," says Markku Simula, President of the Aggregates business area of Metso Outotec."

Further information

Markku Simula, President, Aggregates business area, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 483 5692, email: markku.simula(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. We ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and itssales for 2020 were about EUR 3.9 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec