Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metso Outotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metso Outotec to invest in increased manufacturing capacity in Alwar India

11/03/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press ReleaseNovember 3, 2021
Metso Outotec to invest in increased manufacturing capacity in Alwar India

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on November 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. EET

Metso Outotec will invest in extending its current manufacturing capacity of mobile track-mounted crushing and screening equipment in Alwar India. The total Alwar production value is planned to grow by 30% from the current level and global track mounted mobile machine capacity by 15%. Construction of the new factory facilities is planned to start in early 2022, and be completed by the end of the year.

The increased capacity in India will be used for the manufacturing of McCloskey mobile and Lokotrack equipment, employing approx. 200 additional people. After the extension is completed, the Alwar factory will be one of the biggest manufacturing sites of Metso Outotec, employing approximately 800 people.

"This is another step in developing our domestic and export business in India. At the same time, we are also investing significantly in engineering and R&D resources in Alwar and making it one of our global engineering hubs," says Markku Simula, President of the Aggregates business area of Metso Outotec."

Further information

Markku Simula, President, Aggregates business area, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 483 5692, email: markku.simula(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. We ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and itssales for 2020 were about EUR 3.9 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 07:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
03:12aMetso Outotec to invest in increased manufacturing capacity in Alwar India
PU
11/02Shareholders' Nomination Board's proposals regarding the composition and remuneration o..
AQ
11/02Metso doubles order intake but supply chain problems weigh on sales
RE
11/02Metso Outotec's Interim Report for January-September 2021
AQ
11/02METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
11/01Record date and payment date of Metso Outotec's second dividend instalment of EUR 0.10
AQ
11/01Metso Outotec launches innovative Concorde Cell flotation technology for fine and ultra..
PU
10/25METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : to arrange business review calls to trade media on November 4 and 8, 2..
PU
10/25METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : expands Lokotrack mobile series for aggregates
PU
10/18METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Bags $27.8 Million Order in Indonesia
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 138 M 4 792 M 4 792 M
Net income 2021 304 M 352 M 352 M
Net Debt 2021 668 M 774 M 774 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 7 577 M 8 776 M 8 774 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 15 681
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,15 €
Average target price 11,25 €
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Independent Director
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Independent Director
Kari Henrik Stadigh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ11.93%8 776
PACCAR, INC.6.24%31 624
EPIROC AB (PUBL)43.60%28 914
KUBOTA CORPORATION9.11%26 265
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION18.07%26 142
KOMATSU LTD.7.54%25 433