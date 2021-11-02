Metso's Q3 profit miss forecasts as logistics problems weigh

HELSINKI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Finnish mining equipment maker
Metso Outotec reported a smaller-than-expected rise
in quarterly core earnings on Tuesday and said sales were hurt
supply chain problems.
"Sales grew slower than orders, due to our backlog
consisting of more longer lead-time equipment orders and supply
chain and logistics constraints," Chief Executive Pekka Vauramo
said in a statement.
In August Metso had indicated its sales would grow when it
posted a 43% jump in second-quarter order intake.
Third-quarter order intake doubled to 1.65 billion euros
from last year, above the 1.52 billion analysts had expected.
Sales grew 7% to 1.02 billion euros, missing analysts'
expectation of 1.11 billion.
Vauramo said the company expects to conclude merging mining
technology company Outotec with what previously was known as
Metso's minerals business by the end of the year.
Metso also updated its carbon emission target, saying it now
aims to reach net-zero by 2030 instead of a 50% reduction.
Net-zero can be reached by reducing greenhouse gas emissions
or balancing out carbon emissions by removing the same amount
from the atmosphere.
The mining equipment maker's July-September comparable
earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation rose to 139
million euros from 111 million last year, missing the 151.1
million mean estimate in a company provided poll.
(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)