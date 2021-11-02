Metso's Q3 profit miss forecasts as logistics problems weigh

HELSINKI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Finnish mining equipment maker Metso Outotec reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly core earnings on Tuesday and said sales were hurt supply chain problems.

"Sales grew slower than orders, due to our backlog consisting of more longer lead-time equipment orders and supply chain and logistics constraints," Chief Executive Pekka Vauramo said in a statement.

In August Metso had indicated its sales would grow when it posted a 43% jump in second-quarter order intake.

Third-quarter order intake doubled to 1.65 billion euros from last year, above the 1.52 billion analysts had expected.

Sales grew 7% to 1.02 billion euros, missing analysts' expectation of 1.11 billion.

Vauramo said the company expects to conclude merging mining technology company Outotec with what previously was known as Metso's minerals business by the end of the year.

Metso also updated its carbon emission target, saying it now aims to reach net-zero by 2030 instead of a 50% reduction.

Net-zero can be reached by reducing greenhouse gas emissions or balancing out carbon emissions by removing the same amount from the atmosphere.

The mining equipment maker's July-September comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation rose to 139 million euros from 111 million last year, missing the 151.1 million mean estimate in a company provided poll. (Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)