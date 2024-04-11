English
Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on April 11, 2024, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Corporation has received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, about a change in the shareholding of BlackRock, Inc.

On April 9, 2024, BlackRock's holding in Metso's shares exceeded the 5 percent threshold and amounted to 41,626,742shares or 5.02 percent of total shares and votes. BlackRock's holding through financial instruments in Metso amounted to 1,920,383 shares, which corresponds to 0.23 percent of the total amount of Metso's shares. On April 9, 2024, BlackRock's total position amounted to 43,547,125 or 5.25 percent of Metso's shares and votes. Metso's total number of shares and voting rights is 828,972,440.

BlackRock, Inc.'s holdings according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights
(total of 7.A)		 % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B)		 Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.02% 0.23% 5.25%
Position of previous notification 4.89% 0.22% 5.12%
A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of
shares		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
ISIN codeDirect(SMA 9:5)Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct(SMA 9:5)Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009014575 41,626,742 5.02%
SUBTOTAL A 41,626,742 5.02%
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period		Physical or cash settlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
American Depositary Receipt (US5926721094) N/A N/A Physical 8,969 0.00%
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 1,911,414 0.23%
SUBTOTAL B 1,920,383 0.23%

Further information:

Juha Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3253, email: juha.rouhiainen(a)metso.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.metso.com


Metso is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. We improve our customers' energy and water efficiency, increase their productivity, and reduce environmental risks with our product and service expertise. We are the partner for positive change.

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, Metso employs over 17,000 people in close to 50 countries and sales for 2023 were about EUR 5.4 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. metso.com, x.com/metsoofficial


