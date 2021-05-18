Unlocking the value of electronic scrap: Metso Outotec introduces leading-edge eScrap solutions

Product news May 18, 2021

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on May 18, 2021, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec is introducing a comprehensive eScrap solutions portfolio for the smelting and refining of e-scrap derived from Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE). The solutions portfolio consists of Metso Outotec's proven smelting, refining, hydrometallurgy, and gas-cleaning technologies, all contributing to the safe and profitable recycling of e-scrap.

E-scrap, consisting of printed circuit boards and electronic devices containing copper, gold, and other valuable metals,is one of the fastest growing waste streams worldwide. Rapid technological development, especially in information technology, is one of the drivers for this change. Combinedwith the depletion of primary raw materials and the increasingcomplexity of e-scrap, the need for safe and environmentally friendly recycling and reuse of these valuable raw materials isof paramountimportance.

It all starts from metallurgy

Metso Outotec's sustainable eScrap solutions portfolio consists of complete process solutions and proprietary equipment to solve any e-scrap smelting challenge. The highly automated smelting solutions, complemented with highly efficient gas cleaning and wastewater treatment, comply with the strictest environmental regulations.

Zero water discharge can also be provided as an option.

The solutions are supported with in-house pilot testing and process modeling and are backed by process guarantees and advisory services.

'Process design for optimal efficiency, emissions control, and minimized energy use always starts from metallurgy - you need to understand the variability in the feed materials. At Metso Outotec, we have decades of technical expertise in dealing with diverse raw materials. Thanks to our state-of-the-art testing capabilities and proven references, we can provide an optimal process solution with high recovery and availability for a wide variety of secondary raw materials - all the way to the refined metal product,' says Lauri Närhi, Sales Director, Smelting at Metso Outotec.

'By helping to turn waste into valuable metals, our solutions help to take advantage of the exciting new opportunities being created now for the circular economy of today and the future. Metso Outotec is committed to the 1.5 °C journey in line with the Paris Agreement, and Planet Positivethinking is inherent in our eScrap offering.'

The Metso Outotec eScrap solutions offering consists of the following plant products:

Ausmelt TSL® process

Kaldo TBRC process

Gas Cleaning Plant

Electric Slag Cleaning Furnace

Peirce Smith Converting process

Fire Refining process

Anode Casting Shop

Electrorefining

Electrowinning

Precious Metals Plant

Process Water Recycling Plant

Metso Outotec will hosttwo free webinarswhere e-scrap processing will be discussed in more detail:

June 10, 2021 at 09.00 am and 06.00 pm EEST: Investing into a new e-scrap smelter - factors to consider

June 17, 2021 at 09.00 am and 06.00 pm EEST: Metallurgy, key challenges and technical solutions in e-scrap smelting.

Further information, please contact:

Lauri Närhi, Sales Director, Smelting, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 529 2872, email: lauri.narhi(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

