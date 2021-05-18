Log in
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
Unlocking the value of electronic scrap: Metso Outotec introduces leading-edge eScrap solutions

05/18/2021 | 02:07am EDT
Product newsMay 18, 2021
Unlocking the value of electronic scrap: Metso Outotec introduces leading-edge eScrap solutions

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on May 18, 2021, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec is introducing a comprehensive eScrap solutions portfolio for the smelting and refining of e-scrap derived from Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE). The solutions portfolio consists of Metso Outotec's proven smelting, refining, hydrometallurgy, and gas-cleaning technologies, all contributing to the safe and profitable recycling of e-scrap.

E-scrap, consisting of printed circuit boards and electronic devices containing copper, gold, and other valuable metals,is one of the fastest growing waste streams worldwide. Rapid technological development, especially in information technology, is one of the drivers for this change. Combinedwith the depletion of primary raw materials and the increasingcomplexity of e-scrap, the need for safe and environmentally friendly recycling and reuse of these valuable raw materials isof paramountimportance.

It all starts from metallurgy

Metso Outotec's sustainable eScrap solutions portfolio consists of complete process solutions and proprietary equipment to solve any e-scrap smelting challenge. The highly automated smelting solutions, complemented with highly efficient gas cleaning and wastewater treatment, comply with the strictest environmental regulations. Zero water discharge can also be provided as an option. The solutions are supported with in-house pilot testing and process modeling and are backed by process guarantees and advisory services.

'Process design for optimal efficiency, emissions control, and minimized energy use always starts from metallurgy - you need to understand the variability in the feed materials. At Metso Outotec, we have decades of technical expertise in dealing with diverse raw materials. Thanks to our state-of-the-art testing capabilities and proven references, we can provide an optimal process solution with high recovery and availability for a wide variety of secondary raw materials - all the way to the refined metal product,' says Lauri Närhi, Sales Director, Smelting at Metso Outotec.

'By helping to turn waste into valuable metals, our solutions help to take advantage of the exciting new opportunities being created now for the circular economy of today and the future. Metso Outotec is committed to the 1.5 °C journey in line with the Paris Agreement, and Planet Positivethinking is inherent in our eScrap offering.'

The Metso Outotec eScrap solutions offering consists of the following plant products:

  • Ausmelt TSL® process
  • Kaldo TBRC process
  • Gas Cleaning Plant
  • Electric Slag Cleaning Furnace
  • Peirce Smith Converting process
  • Fire Refining process
  • Anode Casting Shop
  • Electrorefining
  • Electrowinning
  • Precious Metals Plant
  • Process Water Recycling Plant

Discover more about our eScrap offering at mogroup.com.

Metso Outotec will hosttwo free webinarswhere e-scrap processing will be discussed in more detail:

  • June 10, 2021 at 09.00 am and 06.00 pm EEST: Investing into a new e-scrap smelter - factors to consider
  • June 17, 2021 at 09.00 am and 06.00 pm EEST: Metallurgy, key challenges and technical solutions in e-scrap smelting.

You can register for the webinars here.

Further information, please contact:

Lauri Närhi, Sales Director, Smelting, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 529 2872, email: lauri.narhi(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. We ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and itssales for 2020 were about EUR 3.9 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 06:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
