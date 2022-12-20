Advanced search
    MTD   US5926881054

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MTD)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-20 pm EST
1405.05 USD   +0.51%
04:16pMettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
04:16pMettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
12/08Transcript : Mettler-Toledo International Inc. - Special Call
CI
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/20/2022 | 04:16pm EST
Columbus, OH, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) today announced the webcast of its presentation at the 41st Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  To hear a live webcast of the presentation, visit the investor relations page on the Company’s Web site at www.mt.com/investors.  A replay of the webcast will be available for seven days. 

METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food, and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.    
    


Adam Uhlman
Investor Relations
+1-614-438-4794

© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 899 M - -
Net income 2022 844 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 795 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31 166 M 31 166 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,45x
EV / Sales 2023 8,34x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float 49,0%
Managers and Directors
Patrick K. Kaltenbach President & Chief Executive Officer
Shawn P. Vadala Chief Financial Officer
Robert F. Spoerry Non-Executive Chairman
Oliver Wittorf Head-Global Supply Chain Management
Peter Aggersbjerg Head-Operations & Divisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-17.63%31 166
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-19.36%8 421
TECAN GROUP AG-27.16%5 534
OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)26.37%2 675
JEOL LTD.-56.53%1 489
NINGBO YONGXIN OPTICS CO.,LTD-29.23%1 354