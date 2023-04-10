Advanced search
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.

04:00:01 2023-04-10 pm EDT
1521.63 USD   +1.38%
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at the BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference

04/10/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
Columbus, OH, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) today announced the webcast of its presentation at the BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:40am Pacific Time (1:40pm Eastern Time).  To hear a live webcast of the presentation, visit the investor relations page on the Company’s Web site at www.mt.com/investors.  

METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food, and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.   

    


Adam Uhlman
Head of Investor Relations
614-438-4794

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 124 M - -
Net income 2023 922 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 002 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 33 125 M 33 125 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,52x
EV / Sales 2024 8,07x
Nbr of Employees 16 400
Free-Float 49,1%
Technical analysis trends METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 500,92 $
Average target price 1 482,33 $
Spread / Average Target -1,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick K. Kaltenbach President & Chief Executive Officer
Shawn P. Vadala Chief Financial Officer
Robert F. Spoerry Chief Executive Officer
Oliver Wittorf Head-Global Supply Chain Management
Thomas P. Salice Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.84%33 125
SHIMADZU CORPORATION10.01%9 194
TECAN GROUP AG-4.32%5 567
OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-14.18%2 694
JEOL LTD.15.74%1 606
NINGBO YONGXIN OPTICS CO.,LTD8.99%1 376
