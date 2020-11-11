Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.    MTD

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MTD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 04:15pm EST

Columbus, OH, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) today announced the webcast of its presentation at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 9:20 a.m Eastern Time.  To hear a live webcast of the presentation, visit the investor relations page on the Company’s Web site at www.mt.com/investors.  A replay of the webcast will be available for seven days.


METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food, and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.    
    

Mary T. Finnegan
Investor Relations
+1-614-438-4748

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
04:15pMettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at the St..
GL
11/06METTLER TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL IN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
11/05METTLER-TOLEDO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05METTLER TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL : Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
11/05METTLER TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC/ : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
11/05METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
PR
11/02METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC. : quaterly earnings release
10/15Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Confere..
GL
08/13METTLER TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL : and TetraScience Collaborate to Power the Digital..
PR
08/05The Global pH Sensors & Analyzers Market to Garner $1939.5 Million by 2028
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 034 M - -
Net income 2020 580 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 26 780 M 26 780 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,21x
EV / Sales 2021 8,64x
Nbr of Employees 14 850
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 973,55 $
Last Close Price 1 125,46 $
Spread / Highest target 3,96%
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier A. Filliol President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert F. Spoerry Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Aggersbjerg Head-Operations & Divisions
Shawn P. Vadala Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Wittorf Head-Supply Chain & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.48.70%26 780
SMC CORPORATION21.85%38 096
COGNEX CORPORATION25.87%12 154
SHIMADZU CORPORATION3.05%9 751
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.15.43%6 931
RENISHAW PLC48.75%5 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group