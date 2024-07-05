Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
July 05, 2024 at 04:31 pm EDT
Share
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) announced it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The Company will host a conference call the following morning at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. To listen to the live audio webcast of the call, visit Events and Presentations on the Investor section of the Company’s website, investor.mt.com.
METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food, and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240705895255/en/
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of precision instruments. Net sales break down by sector of activity as follows:
- research and development in laboratories (55.6%): weighing solutions (analytical balances, precision balances, microbalances, mass comparators, etc.), pipetting systems, analytical instruments (thermal analysis instruments, titrators, pH meters, densimeters, refractometers and spectrophotometers), automated reactors, etc. ;
- industries (39.3%): industrial scales, analysis systems, industrial inspection and control systems. The group also offers software solutions for weighing, measuring and identification, as well as solutions to monitor and control production processes;
- distribution of food products (6.1%): weighing solutions (weight / price scales, counter balances, cash balances, etc.), packaging, pricing, packaging and labeling.
Net sales by source of revenue break down between product sales (76.7%) and services (23.3%).
At the end of 2023, the group had 30 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (35.5%), the Americas (5.9%), Germany (5.8%), France (3.7%), Switzerland (2.4%), the United Kingdom (2.1%), Europe (12.8%), China (18.7%) and other (13.1%).