  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTD   US5926881054

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MTD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
1264.55 USD   +0.92%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Webcast Investor Meeting

10/28/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Columbus, OH, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) today announced it will host an investor meeting in the Boston area on November 7, 2022.  A live webcast of the presentation will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and can be accessed on the Company's website at www.mt.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available for seven days.


METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food, and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.    
   


Analyst Recommendations on METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 927 M - -
Net income 2022 858 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 766 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28 203 M 28 203 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,63x
EV / Sales 2023 7,39x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 253,08 $
Average target price 1 279,82 $
Spread / Average Target 2,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick K. Kaltenbach President & Chief Executive Officer
Shawn P. Vadala Chief Financial Officer
Robert F. Spoerry Non-Executive Chairman
Oliver Wittorf Head-Global Supply Chain Management
Peter Aggersbjerg Head-Operations & Divisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-26.17%28 203
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-19.98%7 851
TECAN GROUP AG-34.29%4 699
OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)0.27%2 174
JEOL LTD.-41.57%1 879
NINGBO YONGXIN OPTICS CO.,LTD-11.45%1 704