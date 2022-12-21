Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MTD   US5926881054

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MTD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-21 pm EST
1444.02 USD   +2.77%
Mettler Toledo International : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

12/21/2022 | 05:23pm EST
mtd-20221216

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 16, 2022
Mettler Toledo International Inc
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware File No. 001-13595 13-3668641
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
1900 Polaris Parkway
Columbus
OH
and
Im Langacher, P.O. Box MT-100
CH Greifensee, Switzerland
43240 and 8606
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 1-614-438-4511 and +41-44-944-22-11
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.01 par value MTD New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2). Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13 (a) of the Exchange Act.




Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.
On December 16, 2022, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (the "Company") entered into a Note Purchase Agreement with the accredited institutional investors named therein (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will issue and sell, in a private placement, $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.45% Series 2023-A Senior Notes due March 1, 2033 (the "Notes") on March 1, 2023.

The Notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 5.45% and mature on March 1, 2033. Interest is payable semi-annually on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on September 1, 2023.

The Company may at any time prepay the Notes, in whole or in part, at a price equal to: 100% of the principal amount thereof; plus accrued and unpaid interest; plus, in some instances, a "make-whole" prepayment premium. In the event of a change in control (as defined in the Agreement) of the Company, the Company may be required to offer to prepay the Notes at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The Agreement contains customary affirmative and negative covenants for agreements of this type including, among others, limitations on the Company and its subsidiaries with respect to incurrence of liens and priority indebtedness, disposition of assets, mergers, and transactions with affiliates. The Agreement also requires the Company to maintain a consolidated interest coverage ratio of more than 3.00 to 1.00 and a consolidated net leverage ratio of less than (a) 3.50 to 1.00 or (b) during an Acquisition Holiday Period (as defined in the Agreement), 4.00 to 1.00. The Agreement contains customary events of default with customary grace periods, as applicable

The Notes are senior unsecured obligations of the Company. The Company may use the proceeds from the sale of Notes to refinance existing indebtedness and for other general corporate purposes.

The foregoing description of the Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 4.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit No. Description
4.1
Note Purchase Agreement dated as of December 16, 2022
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).*

* Submitted electronically with this Report in accordance with the provisions of Regulation S-T.



SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
Date: December 16, 2022 By: /s/ Michelle M. Roe
Michelle M. Roe
General Counsel


Attachments

Disclaimer

Mettler Toledo International Inc. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 22:18:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
