    MTD   US5926881054

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MTD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-04 pm EDT
1475.20 USD   -1.13%
08:11aMettler Toledo International : Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
06:15aNorth American Morning Briefing: Apple Results -2-
DJ
03:33aMettler-Toledo International's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Rise; Issues Q2 Outlook
MT
Mettler Toledo International : Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

05/05/2023 | 08:11am EDT
Earnings Webcast

May 5, 2023

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Q1 2023 Financial Results

Safe Harbor Statement

2

Statements in this presentation which are not historical facts constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our businesses, actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see "Factors Affecting Our Future Operating Results" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year and other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

Summary Comments - Q1 2023

3

Local currency sales

+ 7%

Adjusted Operating Profit + 10%

Adjusted EPS

+ 10%

Q1 Highlights

  • We had a very good start to the year with broad-based growth across geographic regions and product categories, including very strong momentum in our service business.
  • We were also pleased with our strong execution on margin initiatives and cost control, which resulted in solid growth in Adjusted EPS despite a very significant currency headwind

Sales by Geography

Q1 Local Currency Sales Growth

Europe

(27%)

10%

Americas6%

(40% of total sales)

16%

6%

Total

14%

7%

2022

2023

4

Asia / RoW

(33%)

15%

10%

Note: Local currency (LC) sales excludes foreign exchange impact.

Sales by Product Area

5

Q1 Local Currency Sales Growth

Lab

Industrial

Food Retail

Total

(56% of total sales)

(38%)

(6%)

(100%)

36%

18%

12%

14%

5%

7%

7%

2022

-14%

2023

Note: Local currency (LC) sales excludes foreign exchange impact.

Disclaimer

Mettler Toledo International Inc. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 12:10:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
