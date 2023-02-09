Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTD   US5926881054

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MTD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-09 pm EST
1534.64 USD   -1.29%
05:52pMettler-toledo : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:47pMettler Toledo International : Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
05:18pEarnings Flash (MTD) METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL Posts Q4 Revenue $1.06B
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mettler Toledo International : Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

02/09/2023 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Earnings Webcast

February 10, 2023

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Q4 2022 Financial Results

Safe Harbor Statement

2

Statements in this presentation which are not historical facts constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our businesses, actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see "Factors Affecting Our Future Operating Results" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year and other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

February 10, 2023

Summary Comments - Q4 2022

3

Local currency sales

+ 9%

Adjusted Operating Profit + 12%

Adjusted EPS

+ 15%

Q4 Highlights

  • We had very good broad-based growth across geographic regions and product categories.
  • We were particularly pleased with the strong execution from our team as we capitalized on our sophisticated sales and marketing programs and innovative product portfolio.
  • Strong sales growth, combined with benefits from our margin initiatives and good cost control contributed to excellent growth in Adjusted Operating Profit and Adjusted EPS, offsetting very significant currency headwinds.

February 10, 2023

Sales by Geography

Q4 Local Currency Sales Growth

Europe

(28%)

Americas

9%

(40% of total sales)

4%

16%

8%

Total

11%

9%

2021 2022

4

Asia / RoW

(32%)

14%

9%

Note: Local currency (LC) sales excludes foreign exchange impact.

February 10, 2023

Sales by Geography

5

2022 Local Currency Sales Growth

Americas

(40% of total sales)

20%

12%

2021 2022

Europe

(26%)

12%

6%

Total

18%

11%

Asia / RoW

(34%)

21%

13%

Note: Local currency (LC) sales excludes foreign exchange impact.

February 10, 2023

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mettler Toledo International Inc. published this content on 10 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 22:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:52pMettler-toledo : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:47pMettler Toledo International : Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
05:18pEarnings Flash (MTD) METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL Posts Q4 Revenue $1.06B
MT
05:18pEarnings Flash (MTD) METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL Posts Q4 EPS $12.10
MT
05:16pMettler-Toledo International Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
BU
02/08Transcript : Mettler-Toledo International Inc. - Special Call
CI
02/07Transcript : Mettler-Toledo International Inc. - Special Call
CI
01/31Transcript : Mettler-Toledo International Inc. - Special Call
CI
01/25Transcript : Mettler-Toledo International Inc. - Special Call
CI
01/18Transcript : Mettler-Toledo International Inc. - Special Call
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 902 M - -
Net income 2022 843 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 806 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 42,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34 214 M 34 214 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,23x
EV / Sales 2023 9,02x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 554,70 $
Average target price 1 394,25 $
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick K. Kaltenbach President & Chief Executive Officer
Shawn P. Vadala Chief Financial Officer
Robert F. Spoerry Chief Executive Officer
Oliver Wittorf Head-Global Supply Chain Management
Peter Aggersbjerg Head-Operations & Divisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.56%34 661
SHIMADZU CORPORATION8.81%9 137
TECAN GROUP AG0.87%5 750
OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-10.91%2 789
NINGBO YONGXIN OPTICS CO.,LTD24.83%1 612
JEOL LTD.9.47%1 527