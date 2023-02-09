Mettler Toledo International : Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
02/09/2023 | 05:47pm EST
Earnings Webcast
February 10, 2023
Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
Q4 2022 Financial Results
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this presentation which are not historical facts constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our businesses, actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see "Factors Affecting Our Future Operating Results" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year and other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.
February 10, 2023
Summary Comments - Q4 2022
Local currency sales
+ 9%
Adjusted Operating Profit + 12%
Adjusted EPS
+ 15%
Q4 Highlights
We had very good broad-based growth across geographic regions and product categories.
We were particularly pleased with the strong execution from our team as we capitalized on our sophisticated sales and marketing programs and innovative product portfolio.
Strong sales growth, combined with benefits from our margin initiatives and good cost control contributed to excellent growth in Adjusted Operating Profit and Adjusted EPS, offsetting very significant currency headwinds.
February 10, 2023
Sales by Geography
Q4 Local Currency Sales Growth
Europe
(28%)
Americas
9%
(40% of total sales)
4%
16%
8%
Total
11%
9%
2021 2022
Asia / RoW
(32%)
14%
9%
Note: Local currency (LC) sales excludes foreign exchange impact.
February 10, 2023
Sales by Geography
2022 Local Currency Sales Growth
Americas
(40% of total sales)
20%
12%
2021 2022
Europe
(26%)
12%
6%
Total
18%
11%
Asia / RoW
(34%)
21%
13%
Note: Local currency (LC) sales excludes foreign exchange impact.
February 10, 2023
