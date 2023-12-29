(Alliance News) - Mevim Spa announced Friday that its board of directors has approved the sale of the entire stake held in and constituting the entire share capital of MC Real Estate Srl.

The public deed of sale in the form of an exchange of the shareholding is set at EUR490,000.00, which is substantially in line with the carrying value of the same shareholding in the balance sheet as of December 31, 2022, and will be paid by the counterparty, Demofonte Srl, through the sale in favor of Mevim, of the property owned consisting of a portion of a condominium building located on the second floor of 492 square meters, and consisting of 15 units intended for offices with attached parking space in the Municipality of Novi Ligure whose total value amounts to EUR490,000.00.

Mevim closed in the green by 3.8 percent at EUR0.0164 per share.

