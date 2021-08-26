14:10 / MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Raising forecast for the current fiscal year

Log in
MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Raising forecast for the current fiscal year

08/26/2021
Bremen, August 26, 2021 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading software company in image-based medicine, raises its forecast for the present fiscal year due to the positive business development:

  • For fiscal year 2021 (October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021) revenues are now expected to decline to € 16.0 million to € 16.5 million (previous forecast for fiscal year 2021: significant decline in revenues to € 15.0 million to € 15.5 million).
  • EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) is now expected to decline to € 4.8 million to € 5.3 million in fiscal year 2021 (October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021) (previous forecast for fiscal year 2021: decline to € 3.5 million to € 4.0 million).

Disclaimer

MeVis Medical Solutions AG published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 13:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
