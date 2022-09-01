Log in
    M3V   DE000A0LBFE4

MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG

(M3V)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:27 2022-09-01 am EDT
33.70 EUR   +2.12%
MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Raising forecast for the current fiscal year

09/01/2022 | 11:19am EDT
Bremen, September 1, 2022 – MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, raises its forecast for the present fiscal year due to the positive business development:

  • For fiscal year 2021/2022 (October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022), revenues are now expected to increase significantly to € 17.5 million to € 18.0 million (previous forecast for fiscal year 2021/2022: stable revenues of € 16.0 million to € 16.5 million).
  • For EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), the forecast for fiscal year 2021/2022 (October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022) is now expected to increase significantly to € 6.0 million to € 6.5 million (previous forecast for fiscal year 2021/2022: stable EBIT of € 4.0 million to € 4.5 million).

Reasons for the increased revenues are the positive business development with the customer Hologic both in the license and in the maintenance business and, in addition, the development services with various medical technology companies have also developed very positively.

 

Contact:

Kirchhoff, Marcus / CEO

Language: English
Company: MeVis Medical Solutions AG
Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 224 95 0
Fax: +49 421 224 95 999
E-mail: ir@mevis.de
Internet: http://www.mevis.de
ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4
WKN: A0LBFE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
