PRESS RELEASE: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: MeVis publishes figures for fiscal year 2019/2020 and forecast for 2020/2021

DGAP-News: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Annual Results MeVis Medical Solutions AG: MeVis publishes figures for fiscal year 2019/2020 and forecast for 2020/2021 2021-01-28 / 08:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- . Reneues down by EUR 1.0 million to EUR 17.1 million . EBIT of EUR 5.8 million, 34% margin . Earnings after taxes down by EUR 2.4 million to EUR 5.7 million . Forecast for fiscal year 2020/2021 ? Significant decline in revenues to EUR 15.5 million to EUR 16.0 million ? EBIT decline to EUR 4.5 million to EUR 5.0 million Bremen, January 28, 2021 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading medical imaging software company, today announces its results for the fiscal year 2019/2020, with reporting period October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020. Revenues in the past fiscal year 2019/2020 amounted to EUR 17.1 million (compared to EUR 18.1 million in fiscal year 2018/ 2019). Of the sales, 31% (previous year: 29%) were attributable to sales from license revenues of EUR 5.3 million (previous year: EUR 5.3 million), 36% (previous year: 38%) to sales from maintenance contracts (software service contracts) of EUR 6.2 million (previous year: EUR 6.9 million) and 33% to (previous year: 33%) to other sales of EUR 5.6 million (previous year: EUR 5.9 million). The decline in revenue compared with the previous year is mainly attributable to the expected decline in maintenance revenue with the customer Hologic and to lower revenue from development services with the customer Varian Medical Systems. The results continue to be satisfactory. EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of EUR 5.8 million was generated in 2019/2020, compared with EUR 8.2 million in 2018/2019. The EBIT margin declined accordingly to 34% compared with the prior-year figure of 45%. As a result of the fiscal unity, only minor income taxes of EUR 0.1 million were incurred in the past fiscal year, identical to the previous year. This results in earnings after taxes of EUR 5.7 million (33% margin) for the financial year 2019/2020, compared to EUR 8.1 million (45% margin) in 2018/2019. The profit of EUR 5,704 k will be transferred to Varex Imaging Deutschland AG on the basis of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement. "The fiscal year 2019/2020 was a successful year for MeVis from our point of view, despite the global impact of the Corona pandemic. Sales and also margins have developed better than we suspected at the beginning of the year. The pandemic has presented us with unforeseen challenges and the consequences for our future business development are still not fully foreseeable. So far, we see only minor effects on our business," said Marcus Kirchhoff, CEO of MeVis Medical Solutions AG. "For fiscal year 2020/2021, we are now expecting a significant decline in revenues compared to the previous year to between EUR 15.0 million and EUR 15.5 million. In addition to the expected decline in sales with the customer Hologic, we must also assume declining sales revenues in the area of development services. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to decline to between EUR 3.5 million and EUR 4.0 million. The forecast decline in sales, with an expected break-even result from exchange rate differences, is the main driver for the EBIT decrease." The half-year financial report for fiscal 2020/2021 will be published on May 27, 2021. Contact: Kirchhoff, Marcus / CEO =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-01-28 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: MeVis Medical Solutions AG Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1 28359 Bremen Germany Phone: +49 421 224 95 0 Fax: +49 421 224 95 999 E-mail: ir@mevis.de Internet: http://www.mevis.de ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4 WKN: A0LBFE Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1163929 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

