Mewah International : General Announcement

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
INAUGURAL SINGAPORE BOARD DIVERSITY INDEX
Mewah International Inc. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is proud to announce that in Inaugural SINGAPORE BOARD DIVERSITY INDEX published on 16th September 2020, the Company's Board was ranked top among the Mid-Cap Companies category (market cap of S$300 million to S$1 billion) and fourth among all 704 companies with primary-listing on the SGX.
This index has been developed by Wills Tower Watson (WTW) in partnership with Singapore Institute of Directors (SID) and supported by BoardAgender. The Board diversity was analysed across eight attributes: Gender, Age, Tenure, Board Independence, Cultural Ethnicity, International Experience, Domain Expertise and Industry Knowledge.
Mewah strongly believes that Board diversity enables the Group to benefit from different perspectives and experience which each Director brings to the Board deliberations. Corporate Governance is a continuous process and Mewah appreciates efforts of SID & WTW in launching this INDEX.
18 September 2020
