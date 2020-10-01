Log in
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MV4)
Mewah International : General Announcement

10/01/2020 | 05:40am EDT

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Company Registration No.: CR-166055)

PRESS RELEASE

INAUGURAL SINGAPORE BOARD DIVERSITY INDEX

Mewah International Inc. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is proud to announce that in Inaugural SINGAPORE BOARD DIVERSITY INDEX published on 16th September 2020, the Company's Board was ranked top among the Mid-Cap Companies category (market cap of S$300 million to S$1 billion) and fourth among all 704 companies with primary-listing on the SGX.

This index has been developed by Wills Tower Watson (WTW) in partnership with Singapore Institute of Directors (SID) and supported by BoardAgender. The Board diversity was analysed across eight attributes: Gender, Age, Tenure, Board Independence, Cultural Ethnicity, International Experience, Domain Expertise and Industry Knowledge.

Mewah strongly believes that Board diversity enables the Group to benefit from different perspectives and experience which each Director brings to the Board deliberations. Corporate Governance is a continuous process and Mewah appreciates efforts of SID & WTW in launching this INDEX.

Issued by

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

18 September 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mewah International Inc. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 09:39:01 UTC
