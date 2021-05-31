Mewah International : SGX Announcement- Sustainability Report

We are pleased to introduce the 2020 Mewah Group Sustainability Report. This is the fourth (4th) annual sustainability report since we first published the Group's Sustainability performance in 2017. The purpose of this report is to provide a comprehensive, thorough, and transparent overview of our on-going Sustainability efforts in our business, measured against objectives and targets we have set based on the identified material Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) factors where we have direct impact on environments, societies, and economies. The framework of Mewah's sustainability reporting is consistent with Singapore Exchange's (SGX) Guidelines and Rule on Sustainability Reporting. These guidelines are in line with increasing investor demand for sustainable returns. We are cognizant of our responsibility to use our global scale and influence for betterment of this ecosystem. We strive to use leadership towards achieving positive change in every part of the world we operate in, towards delivering on our commitment to make sustainable palm oil a commonplace and towards building a more sustainable future for our communities and our planets. The theme of this Sustainability Report is "Staying Resilient". We are at a key moment in the evolution of sustainability in global businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic is a wakeup call for all businesses having revealed that markets and supply chains are fragile and susceptible to disruptions. The COVID-19 induced crisis are creating new and unfamiliar stressors such as challenges for the students in underdeveloped region to access education, unprecedented mental health consequences due

to lockdowns, and increased risks to maintaining healthy natural ecosystems that are essential to human health. The Board is conscious towards the importance of ESG initiatives, particularly in a post- pandemic era and acknowledge that any shortfall in the adoption of ESG practices by businesses can create significant impediments towards larger objective of achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. For Mewah's leaders and managers, the true symbol of resilience is the ability to withstand such stresses and to bounce back from adversity. Given the close link between the environment and human health, livelihoods, water and food security, the Board is determined to endure key sustainability efforts in environmental protection, conservation as well as sustainable management in all our levels of our operations. Our post Covid-19 recovery plans include alignment with long-term emission reduction goals factoring in resilience to climate change and catalysing the shift towards sustainable sourcing. Environmental Protection & Stewardship has been the top priority under Mewah's Sustainability Framework. We believe that a more resilient business also depends on successful adoption of sustainability practices. Articulating our ambitions for sustainable energy, we took a strategic step 2 years back to invest in cogeneration plants to support our major refineries. The investment in cogeneration technology at our refineries has significantly reduced our consumption of externally generated energy and as a result reduced Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission footprint of our operations. Furthermore, it has presented the